Bikini-Clad Candace Cameron Bure Sizzles in New Vacation Photos Alongside Her Husband

As OK! previously shared, Candace’s commitment to being active hasn’t slowed down, even when her schedule gets crazy.

"I've been filming a lot of movies, so I don't feel like I'm at my top right now because my fitness has to take a back seat while I'm filming movies, but I turned 49 this year and I have really big goals for myself just keeping active and healthy, but going into 50, I wanna be in best shape that I can possibly be in," she told Fox News.

When asked about prepping for red carpet moments, she told Entertainment Tonight, “And it really comes down to eating well, getting enough sleep, and getting enough water. You kind of kick the workouts up a notch."