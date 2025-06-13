Bikini-Clad Candace Cameron Bure Sizzles in New Vacation Photos Alongside Her Husband
Candace Cameron Bure is living her best life this summer — and she’s got the pics to prove it.
In a new Instagram post, the Full House alum gave fans a glimpse into her sunny getaway with husband Valeri Bure.
Kicking things off, the first photo showed the 49-year-old soaking up the sun in a nude mauve string bikini. She looked relaxed and glowing as she enjoyed her tan in full-on vacation mode.
To complete the beachy vibe, Candace added a wide-brimmed jute hat, classic sunglasses and a fresh manicure.
“Vacation mode: ON 😎☀️💛,” she captioned the post.
In the next slide, the couple was seen riding along a river in a small boat. Candace wore a flowy sundress with abstract black, brown and blue patterns, while Valeri kept it cool in a white button-down and black shorts.
“A little adventure,” she wrote across the photo.
Another shot showed Candace flashing a bright smile in a sky-blue swimsuit, snapping a quick selfie to capture the fun.
But it wasn’t all just play — the Dancing With the Stars alum managed to "squeeze in" some fitness time, too. She hit the gym in a purple crop top and black biker shorts, showing that even on vacation, she’s committed to staying active.
As OK! previously shared, Candace’s commitment to being active hasn’t slowed down, even when her schedule gets crazy.
"I've been filming a lot of movies, so I don't feel like I'm at my top right now because my fitness has to take a back seat while I'm filming movies, but I turned 49 this year and I have really big goals for myself just keeping active and healthy, but going into 50, I wanna be in best shape that I can possibly be in," she told Fox News.
When asked about prepping for red carpet moments, she told Entertainment Tonight, “And it really comes down to eating well, getting enough sleep, and getting enough water. You kind of kick the workouts up a notch."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While Candace is enjoying the sun, she’s also making headlines for stirring up some serious controversy over her recent spiritual comments.
“I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me, that’s just a portal,” she said on a recent episode of "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast." “Like if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home.”
Even though she’s been in Hollywood since she was 5 years old, she stands by her beliefs.
“Listen, I’m in the film industry,” she said. “I know that movie has a crew of 200 people, and they’re lighting it, and they’re adding the sound effects, and it’s makeup, and the camera, people and actors. However, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it.”
Plenty of people on social media had something to say.
“She’s nuts,” one user posted on X, while someone else straight up called her a “psycho.”
One fan joked, “I felt the same way about Full House. 🤣🤣🤣," while another added, “That is not how it works. I'm no expert, but demons are usually summoned by a person, not movies or TV shows.”