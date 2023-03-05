26 Years Of Love! Candace Cameron Bure & Husband Valeri Bure's Cutest Moments: Photos
26 years and going strong! Candace Cameron Bure and hubby Valeri Bure tied the knot in June 1996 and still can't seem to get enough of each other!
The couple — who share 24-year-old Natasha, 23-year-old Lev and 21-year-old Maksim — frequently cozy up for cute snaps showing off their love for each other.
In a 2018 interview, the controversial Full House star — who recently came under fire for her allegedly homophobic beliefs after describing gay marriage as nontraditional — explained that her faith has been the "glue" that helped hold her marriage together over the years.
"You know, when there are arguments or we’re compromising and in ways, it’s always like, ‘Well, let’s just go back to the Bible.’ It’s the foundation for us," she said at the time. "So it’s not about winning or losing. But doing this journey together."
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Candace and Valeri's cutest social media snaps.
Candace cuddled up to the former professional hockey player in this sweet snapshot she shared to Instagram in late January.
The Dancing with the Stars contestant sat in her husband's lap as they celebrated the start of a brand new year together.
"Happy New Year 🎆!!! 2023- I’m embracing my word(s) for the year- CONFIDENCE and JOY," she captioned the photo.
Candace and Valeri were all smiles as they took a selfie with their boys last September.
"When your daughter brings a disposable camera (with real film) to dinner," Candace wrote on July 26, 2022, next to a carousel of photos of the pair cozying up on the family outing.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He can take a bite outta me any day ❤️!" the Growing Pains alum captioned this silly snap shared last June. "Val and I celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary 🥂with our boys doing what we love most together; having fun in the sun☀️! Miami baby 🏖 we 💙 you."
Candace playfully covered her nose and mouth to avoid the former athlete's cigar fumes in a sweet 2022 Father's Day tribute.
"Happy Father’s Day to the only one I’ll sit next to smoking a cigar. As long as it’s not in the house. Or else you’re in trouble," she joked at the time. "I love you 😘. DON’T tell him I posted this! I’m over my Val Instagram content limit 🤫!"