Candace Cameron Bure Slams 'Difficult' & 'Real' Cancel Culture After Eyebrow-Raising Gay Marriage Remarks
Candace Cameron Bure is exhausted from the constant backlash she receives.
The Full House alum touched on the difficulties that come with being in the hot seat during her Wednesday, February 8, appearance on the "Unapologetic with Julia Jeffress Sadler" podcast — which came three months after she came under fire for describing gay marriage as nontraditional.
"Cancel culture is real, and it’s difficult, and it’s hard," Bure admitted, as even fellow actress Hilarie Burton hit back at her "bigotry" at the time of her remark.
Bure added that Christians constantly face prejudice for preaching their beliefs, especially outside of the U.S.
“I know there’s all the places in the world, all different countries, where people get severely persecuted for their faith,” the 46-year-old said. “I feel like we’ve had this cushion here in North America where someone yells at us or someone says a mean, negative thing and our feelings get so hurt over it.”
“And that isn’t nearly the persecution that other people go through from being a Christian in other countries," continued Bure.
Bure added of sticking to her beliefs even in times of controversy, "It’s hard, no matter what. Especially when you are a compassionate person and you have a heart for people. But it’s important that we speak truth in love, 'cause, listen, nobody’s gonna change, nobody’s gonna listen to you when it comes out angry, when it comes out in a harsh way, but it’s important that we don’t back down."
The View alum concluded that she is "encouraged" by her own children, Natasha, 24, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 21 — whom she shares with Valeri Bure — to stick to "truth."
Bure's cancel culture commentary comes months after she said in a November 2022 interview that Great American Family, the TV network she joined after leaving Hallmark Channel, "will keep traditional marriage at the core."
After her remarks had many up in arms, Bure clarified that she loves all people and that haters were trying to "assassinate" her character. "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people," the mom-of-three declared in a lengthy statement. "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
She concluded: “It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised.”
Page Six reported on Bure's podcast appearance.