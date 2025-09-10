or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Candace Cameron Bure
OK LogoNEWS

Candace Cameron Bure Had Her 'First' Panic Attack in New York City: 'I've Never Done That in My Life'

Photo of Candace Cameron Bure
Source: MEGA

Candace Cameron Bure revealed she had her 'first' panic attack while visiting New York City.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 10 2025, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Fuller House alum Candace Cameron Bure revealed some mental health struggles while in New York City.

“I got off the plane and I was going to do something fun in New York,” she began spilling to a media outlet. “And when I got into the car to drive to the hotel, I had my first panic attack.”

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Cameron Bure Thought Her Heart Was 'Going to Beat Out' of Her Body

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: PageSix/X

Candace Cameron Bure couldn't look out the window of the car during her panic attack.

She thought her heart was “going to beat out of my body," which is when she started “hyperventilating.”

“I’ve never done that in my life, and it was like, ‘What is happening? What’s happening? Am I having a heart attack right now?’” she continued. “I just thought I was getting sick suddenly. And, you know, I put my head down between my knees. I started trying to breathe slowly.” Bure recalled she couldn’t look out the window, as every time she did and saw the city, she started freaking out.

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Cameron Bure Has Previously Discussed Her Depression

Photo of Candace Cameron Bure
Source: MEGA

Candace Cameron Bure previously discussed her battle with depression.

“And I realized I was like my body is going through trauma because of the last time I was here,” she added. “So that was so out of body, and I was like, ‘What is happening to me?’”

This isn’t the first time Bure has addressed her mental health, as she got candid about her battle with depression in 2024 on her “Candace Cameron Bure Podcast.”

"It feels so shameful and it feels so lonely," she said. “I don't like feeling those feelings. Truthfully, I haven't in a while, which has been amazing and such a blessing."

MORE ON:
Candace Cameron Bure

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Cameron Bure Said Depression Is 'Difficult to Speak Out About'

Photo of Candace Cameron Bure
Source: MEGA

Candace Cameron Bure said she felt like she should be 'strong enough to overcome' depression.

While she noted experiencing depression isn’t something someone should be ashamed of, she still struggled with it.

"It's very difficult to speak out about it, even to your most trusted people," she stated. "At least for me, I feel like I should be strong enough to overcome that and then it feels so weak."

"I'll also say that there are a lot of people who feel that it's weak and will verbalize it," she elaborated. "So then, it's just this immediate shame that you're like, ‘Oh, well if I struggle with this, then I'm a weak person.'"

Candace Cameron Bure Previously Claimed She Needs to Keep Her Mental Health 'Clear'

Photo of Candace Cameron Bure
Source: MEGA

Candace Cameron Bure said 'sweating' helps her depression.

While she said she could “try” with all her “might” to “get out” of her bad state of mind, she admitted she couldn’t pull herself “out of the pit.” “But it's hard to extend the arm and go 'Help me,’” she added.

In 2021, Bure talked about her mental health, revealing how she tries to block out the noise.

“Just sweating that out and all those endorphins really help me a lot,” she noted on how she copes.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.