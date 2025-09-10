Candace Cameron Bure Had Her 'First' Panic Attack in New York City: 'I've Never Done That in My Life'

Article continues below advertisement

Fuller House alum Candace Cameron Bure revealed some mental health struggles while in New York City. “I got off the plane and I was going to do something fun in New York,” she began spilling to a media outlet. “And when I got into the car to drive to the hotel, I had my first panic attack.”

Candace Cameron Bure Thought Her Heart Was 'Going to Beat Out' of Her Body

Candace Cameron Bure suffered a terrifying panic attack while visiting New York. pic.twitter.com/wBi17ZSTZe — Page Six (@PageSix) September 10, 2025 Source: PageSix/X Candace Cameron Bure couldn't look out the window of the car during her panic attack.

She thought her heart was “going to beat out of my body," which is when she started “hyperventilating.” “I’ve never done that in my life, and it was like, ‘What is happening? What’s happening? Am I having a heart attack right now?’” she continued. “I just thought I was getting sick suddenly. And, you know, I put my head down between my knees. I started trying to breathe slowly.” Bure recalled she couldn’t look out the window, as every time she did and saw the city, she started freaking out.

Candace Cameron Bure Has Previously Discussed Her Depression

Source: MEGA Candace Cameron Bure previously discussed her battle with depression.

“And I realized I was like my body is going through trauma because of the last time I was here,” she added. “So that was so out of body, and I was like, ‘What is happening to me?’” This isn’t the first time Bure has addressed her mental health, as she got candid about her battle with depression in 2024 on her “Candace Cameron Bure Podcast.” "It feels so shameful and it feels so lonely," she said. “I don't like feeling those feelings. Truthfully, I haven't in a while, which has been amazing and such a blessing."

Candace Cameron Bure Said Depression Is 'Difficult to Speak Out About'

Source: MEGA Candace Cameron Bure said she felt like she should be 'strong enough to overcome' depression.

While she noted experiencing depression isn’t something someone should be ashamed of, she still struggled with it. "It's very difficult to speak out about it, even to your most trusted people," she stated. "At least for me, I feel like I should be strong enough to overcome that and then it feels so weak." "I'll also say that there are a lot of people who feel that it's weak and will verbalize it," she elaborated. "So then, it's just this immediate shame that you're like, ‘Oh, well if I struggle with this, then I'm a weak person.'"

Candace Cameron Bure Previously Claimed She Needs to Keep Her Mental Health 'Clear'

Source: MEGA Candace Cameron Bure said 'sweating' helps her depression.