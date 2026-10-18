Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why She Turned Down 'The View' Season 30 Return After Previously Vowing Not to Go Back
Oct. 18 2026, Updated 2:21 p.m. ET
Candace Cameron Bure revealed why she turned down returning to The View for Season 30 — nearly a decade after leaving the panel in 2016.
"They did reach out to me, and they offered me the week that my daughter gave birth, so I knew that was coming," Bure explained. "I didn't want to be far away and miss anything, but I'm definitely open to it."
The actress was referring to her daughter, Natasha Bure, 28, who welcomed her first child with her husband, Bradley Steven Perry, earlier this month.
Candace Cameron Bure Is Open to Returning to 'The View'
Although the mom-of-three couldn't make the proposed appearance, she hasn't completely closed the door on returning to the "Hot Topics" table.
"Yeah, you might see me at the table. We'll see. I feel open to it if they offer up another date," she shared in an interview.
However, Bure acknowledged that she still has reservations about stepping back into the sometimes-heated discussions.
"I don't know that I really want to do it, but I am open to it," she said. "Listen, I just did Special Forces. I could probably go on The View again."
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Candace Previously Opened Up About Her Difficult Experience on 'The View'
As one of the panel's conservative voices, Candace sometimes found herself disagreeing with her fellow co-hosts.
She announced her departure in December 2016, citing her demanding schedule, including commitments to Netflix's Fuller House and her work with Hallmark.
In subsequent interviews, however, Candace has been candid about the emotional toll of participating in the show's political debates.
During a 2020 interview with Fox News, she explained why she wasn't interested in returning to the program as a permanent co-host.
"I just don't publicly want to talk about politics," she said.
The actress clarified that her decision wasn't about abandoning her beliefs but rather choosing how she wanted to communicate them.
"I would much rather share Jesus with people. That's really my passion," she said.
Candace Is Taking on New Challenges
In the meantime, she's keeping busy with other television projects.
Candace currently stars on Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, where celebrities undergo physically demanding military-style challenges.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the podcast host described the experience as a fun adventure and said she hoped audiences would see another side of her personality.
"I hope that they're really pleasantly surprised by me and my attitude and just willingness to do something so out of the box," she said.