'Good Luck Charlie' Star Bradley Steven Perry and Natasha Bure Welcome Baby Girl: Photos
Oct. 7 2026, Updated 7:35 a.m. ET
Bradley Steven Perry and Natasha Bure are officially parents after welcoming their first child, a baby girl named Winnie Helaine.
"Welcome to the world, my sweet Winnie girl," Perry captioned photos shared on Instagram Tuesday, October 6, to which Bure commented, "My perfect girl."
Bure Shared a Personal Message for Winnie
Bure marked the arrival with her own Instagram post.
"It was always you, my Winnie," she wrote alongside photos of her newborn daughter.
The couple shared a series of retro-style Polaroid photos from the hospital. Bure cuddled Winnie in several shots, while Perry was pictured holding their daughter.
In one photo, both parents held the baby and kissed her cheeks.
The Couple Announced Their Pregnancy in May
Perry and Bure revealed they were expecting their first child in May with matching blue-and-white striped shirts and mugs labeled "Mama!" and "Dada!"
"Our dream role," they captioned the announcement.
The pregnancy news came just months after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
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Bure Kept Her Pregnancy Mostly Private
Bure addressed speculation about her pregnancy in September after rumors circulated that she had already given birth.
"It's September 6th. I'm filming this in real time. My video from yesterday was filmed in real time. I'm still pregnant. I still have a baby here, okay?" she explained at the time.
She also spoke about keeping parts of the pregnancy offline and setting boundaries around her personal life.
Perry and Bure Married in September 2025
Perry and Bure married at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu in September 2025.
"It's almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like. It's surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways," the couple said in an interview after the ceremony. "There is nothing better than marrying your best friend."
It Started With an Accident
The pair went public with their relationship in 2024 after reconnecting following Perry's car accident.
"We were both dating other people, so we didn't speak," Perry recalled in July 2024. "After I got in my car accident, she replied to my story or post or something."
Bure remembered how their conversations gradually picked up from there.
"You know when you're getting to know somebody you're texting, like, paragraphs at a time. And then it was like, 'Alright, OK, let's just like FaceTime?'" she explained.
Their romance eventually moved beyond friendship. They got engaged privately in April 2025 before getting married in a small Malibu wedding five months later.