'Good Luck Charlie' Star Bradley Steven Perry and Natasha Bure Welcome Baby Girl: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Bradley Steven Perry and Natasha Bure are officially parents after welcoming their first child, a baby girl named Winnie Helaine. "Welcome to the world, my sweet Winnie girl," Perry captioned photos shared on Instagram Tuesday, October 6, to which Bure commented, "My perfect girl."

Article continues below advertisement

Bure Shared a Personal Message for Winnie

Source: @NATASHAPERRY/ INSTAGRAM Natasha Bure also celebrated the arrival of her baby by sharing vintage Polaroid photos of the couple cuddling and kissing their newborn daughter.

Bure marked the arrival with her own Instagram post. "It was always you, my Winnie," she wrote alongside photos of her newborn daughter. The couple shared a series of retro-style Polaroid photos from the hospital. Bure cuddled Winnie in several shots, while Perry was pictured holding their daughter. In one photo, both parents held the baby and kissed her cheeks.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The Couple Announced Their Pregnancy in May

Source: @NATASHAPERRY/ INSTAGRAM The couple originally shared their pregnancy news in May.

Perry and Bure revealed they were expecting their first child in May with matching blue-and-white striped shirts and mugs labeled "Mama!" and "Dada!" "Our dream role," they captioned the announcement. The pregnancy news came just months after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bure Kept Her Pregnancy Mostly Private

Source: @NATASHAPERRY/ INSTAGRAM Natasha Bure previously shut down premature birth rumors in September.

Bure addressed speculation about her pregnancy in September after rumors circulated that she had already given birth. "It's September 6th. I'm filming this in real time. My video from yesterday was filmed in real time. I'm still pregnant. I still have a baby here, okay?" she explained at the time. She also spoke about keeping parts of the pregnancy offline and setting boundaries around her personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

Perry and Bure Married in September 2025

Source: @BRADLEYSPERRY/ INSTAGRAM Bradley Steven Perry and Natasha Bure married at a Malibu ranch in September 2025, with the bride calling the ceremony surreal.

Perry and Bure married at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu in September 2025. "It's almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like. It's surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways," the couple said in an interview after the ceremony. "There is nothing better than marrying your best friend."

Article continues below advertisement

It Started With an Accident

Source: @NATASHAPERRY/ INSTAGRAM Bradley Steven Perry and Natasha Bure went public with their relationship in 2024 after his car accident sparked their romance and eventual marriage.