George Santos Says Competing on 'Special Forces' Was 'Harder' Than Prison: 'This Challenges You'

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Former congressman George Santos admitted that participating in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test was more challenging than his time in prison due to the reality show's relentless mental and physical demands. He noted that while prison lacked active involvement, the military-style training course required ongoing adjustment and performance.

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'This Was Harder'

Source: MEGA George Santos said competing on the show 'challenged' him.'

“You know, prison was hard. This was harder,” Santos, 38, told Us Weekly. “This challenges you. I mean, prison tortures you … [but] this really demands you to actually show up all the time, whereas in our broken incarceratory system in this country, you’re just meat.” Prison, he said, prepared him for the reality show’s rigorous demands, giving him what he called “awareness and wherewithal to be self-aware.” He described the show, entering its fifth season, as prison-like, saying, “I remember going in, because the setup was so similar, I’m like, ‘No, not this again. I think Hannah Stocking was sleeping next to me. I think I made a comment like, ‘Oh no, not this setup again.’ And they were like, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, ‘I was in prison; this is how we slept.’” After fabricating much of his personal and professional background, he pleaded guilty in August 2024 to running several criminal schemes during his 2022 midterm election campaign. He was sent to prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

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Why Did George Santos Go to Jail?

Source: MEGA George Santos said the sleeping conditions on the show were similar to a prison's.

Santos stole donors' identities (including those of his own family members) and made unauthorized credit card charges to fund personal luxuries and his campaign. He also filed fraudulent reports with the Federal Election Commission to inflate his fundraising numbers with fake loans and contributions. He was caught obtaining more than $24,000 in fraudulent COVID-19 unemployment benefits while he was still employed. The former Long Island congressman was sentenced to 87 months (over seven years) in federal prison in April 2025 and began serving his sentence in July.

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Source: MEGA The politician was sentenced to 87 months in jail forr fraud, but Donald Trump commute his sentence after three months behind bars.

'I'm Like a Nuclear Football'

Source: MEGA George Santos had 'some cold initial introductions' to other contestants on the show.