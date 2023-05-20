Candace Cameron Bure’s Kids Are All Grown Up! Relive the Family's Cutest Moments: Photos
From a teenager on Full House to a mother-of-three — Candace Cameron Bure is all grown up, and so all her kids!
The childhood star tied the knot with Valeri Bure in 1996, and later welcomed three children: Natasha, 24, Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21.
Keep scrolling to relive Candace's cutest moments with her children!
The 47-year-old recently celebrated Mother's Day with her entire family.
"There’s nothing more important to me than being wife to Val and mama to my children," Candace captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, May 14. "They always make me feel special, however today was tops. Church and brunch at home made with love by all of them and sweet flowers and gifts. Eggs cooked in bacon grease — you had me at first bite 😍🥰🤤."
The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries actress celebrated her son's milestone birthday on Saturday, January 21.
"My BABY, the youngest of my three children, turned 21 today🥳!!! Happy Birthday @maksim.bure I love you so much. Keep bringing that smile and joy with you everywhere you go 🎈🎉❤️," Candace gushed.
"Merry Christmas to you from the Bure Family! (Just missing Lev)," Candace expressed last December, sharing a photo of her, Val, Maksim and Natasha all dressed up for the holiday. "Grateful for friends and Christmas parties🎄❤️."
- Candace Cameron Bure 'Blatantly Lied' About Not Eating Fast Food 'in 20 Years': 'She Bought Chick-fil-A in 2012'
- Candace Cameron Bure Offers Rare Glimpse of Her 3 Children on Mother's Day: 'There’s Nothing More Important to Me'
- Candace Cameron Bure Snaps Back After She's Criticized for Not Fully Removing Her Makeup In Video Tutorial
In October 2022, Candace boasted about her eldest son's college graduation.
"I’m so proud of our son Lev who graduated University today with a 4.0 and a B.S. degree in Biblical and Theological Studies ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ all while maintaining a full time job over the entirety of his studies.We can’t wait to see where God leads him next 🙏🏻😭. #proudmama #mombrag 🙈Lev means heart in Hebrew and it positively encompasses everything about his character, outlook on life, nature towards others and relationship with God 🙌🏼. We praise the Lord for his goodness and faithfulness," the No One Would Tell actress wrote.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I love my boys. Smelly hockey gloves and all 😉❤️. #nationalsonday," the boy mom wrote of her and the professional hockey player's sons.
The Bure family steps out in style!
"Wedding season and I am HERE 👏🏼 FOR 👏🏼 IT 👏🏼!!! ❤️💘💖 Mama gets another family pic (minus Maks who’s away at college)," Candace stated in October 2021 alongside a photo of her brood matching in coordinated outfits.