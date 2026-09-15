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Candace Owens Says She Had Awkward Kim Kardashian Encounter Before Kanye West Concert

Split photo of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Candace Owens
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens recounted her awkward encounter with Kim Kardashian before Kanye West concert.

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Sept. 15 2026, Updated 6:47 a.m. ET

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Candace Owens had an awkward Kim Kardashian encounter before the Kanye West concert.

Recounting the unexpected run-in on her podcast, Owens said she was talking to someone from West's team when she looked over and spotted Kardashian standing in the hotel lobby.

Apparently, she said she hadn't seen the reality TV star before her divorce from West in 2021.

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Image of Candace Owens recounted her awkward encounter with Kim Kardashian before Kanye West concert.
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens recounted her awkward encounter with Kim Kardashian before Kanye West concert.

Owens' first thought was that she would be stuck in the same box with Kardashian for the rest of the night.

That would have been especially weird considering some of the things that she has said about Kardashian over the years.

"I’m thinking, oh no, oh my, she’s going to this concert, and you know I’ve said some things about Kim," she admitted.

Owens continued to share that the two basically stared at each other from across the lobby in that moment.

She even compared the moment to a viral stare-down meme, joking that it perfectly captured the energy between them, except that no fireworks followed.

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Kim Kardashian Was There For North's Performance

Image of Kim Kardashian was at the hotel in Chicago to attend her daughter North's performance the following night.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian was at the hotel in Chicago to attend her daughter North's performance the following night.

Turns out, Kardashian wasn't even there to attend West's show.

Instead, as Owens shared, the media personality and socialite was actually in town to attend her daughter North's performance the following night.

Ultimately, Owens said that there were "no hard feelings" and sent love to Kardashian and her family.

As for the concert, the commentator revealed she eventually made her way from a box down into the crowd because the energy was too good to pass up.

In fact, she went on to joke that she was ready to crowd surf even at eight months pregnant!

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Kanye West's Chicago Homecoming Performance Was Star-Packed

Image of Candace Owens ultimately made her way from a box down into the crowd because the energy was too good to pass up.
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens ultimately made her way from a box down into the crowd because the energy was too good to pass up.

West returned to his hometown for two highly anticipated performances at Soldier Field on September 3 and 4, marking his first Chicago shows since 2021.

The first night drew a sold-out crowd of around 70,000.

West opened with “Homecoming” before moving through major hits including "Can’t Tell Me Nothing," "Heartless," "Jesus Walks," "Flashing Lights," and "All of the Lights."

Big Sean also joined him for "Clique," and 2 Chainz for "Mercy."

Image of Kanye West returned to Chicago for two highly anticipated performances at Soldier Field on September 3 and 4.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West returned to Chicago for two highly anticipated performances at Soldier Field on September 3 and 4.

Future performed "Keep It Burnin'" and "F*** Up Some Commas," while Twista joined West for "Overnight Celebrity" and "Slow Jamz."

The second night continued the surprises, bringing forth Chief Keef, Rick Ross, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, CyHi, and Young Thug.

One of the biggest moments came when West reunited with Kid Cudi.

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