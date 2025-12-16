or
Candace Owens Blasts Taylor Swift for 'Patterns of Abuse' Toward Men, Claims Pop Star Uses 'Teens to Settle Scores'

Candace Owens blasted Taylor Swift for alleged 'patterns of abuse' toward men, pointing to the ‘Love Story’ singer's brief relationship with Calvin Harris in 2018.

Dec. 16 2025, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

Candace Owens took major shots at Taylor Swift in her new book, calling out the pop star's alleged "pattern of abuse" toward men.

"She enters relationship after relationship, and then, on the way out, she attempts to utilize an ill-informed army of teens to settle the score," Owens, 36, said in her new book, Make Him a Sandwich: Why Real Women Don't Need Fake Feminism, which hit shelves last month.

Candace Owens Took Shots at Taylor Swift

Photo of Candace Owen took several shots toward Taylor Swift in her latest book.
Candace Owen took several shots toward Taylor Swift in her latest book.

The political commentator referenced the “Love Story” singer’s brief 15-month relationship with Calvin Harris in 2015, noting how after their split, it was leaked to the press that she hadn't received credit for vocals she contributed to the DJ’s hit 2016 song with Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For.”

"For Calvin, it was obvious who had leaked the information to the press," Owens wrote, before referencing a tweet from Harris, 41, that directly called out his ex-girlfriend, 36.

Candace Owens Referenced Taylor Swift's Relationship With Calvin Harris

Photo of Candace Owens pointed at Taylor Swift's relationship with Calvin Harris as proof of her 'abuse' toward men.
Candace Owens pointed at Taylor Swift's relationship with Calvin Harris as proof of her 'abuse' toward men.

"Hurtful to me at this point that [Taylor] and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage,” the hitmaker allegedly wrote via social media.

Harris continued, “I know you're off your, and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] etc., but I'm not that guy, sorry. Won't allow it. Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you've earned a great one."

Candace Owens

Candace Owens Called Out Taylor Swift's 'Pattern of Abuse'

Photo of Candace Owens said Calvin Harris was the 'closest that any man had come to calling out' Taylor Swift.
Candace Owens said Calvin Harris was the 'closest that any man had come to calling out' Taylor Swift.

Owens said the interaction was the "closest that any man had come to calling out Taylor's pattern of abuse."

"She enters relationship after relationship, and then, on the way out, she attempts to utilize an ill-informed army of teens to settle the score," Owens continued, before adding Swift's "the person who has routinely and publicly humiliated men (with a legion of tweens prepared to harass them) has managed to convince the public that she is always the victim."

Candace Owens Is Known to Criticize Taylor Swift

Photo of Candace Owens has called out Taylor Swift in the past, specifically her connection to Blake Lively.
Candace Owens has called out Taylor Swift in the past, specifically her connection to Blake Lively.

Owens has been known to criticize the popstar, particularly her involvement in Blake Lively’s lawsuit against It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.

Earlier this year, Owens repeatedly called Swift and Lively, 38, “girl bosses who flew too close to the sun," a remark the singer addressed in a subliminal lyric on her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

In the song “Cancelled!,” Swift says that she prefers to befriend people who have also been “canceled” publicly, singing, “Did you girl-boss too close to the sun?”

