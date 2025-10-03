Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' Appears to Reference Travis Kelce, Charlie XCX and Blake Lively: Easter Eggs Revealed

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift is known for adding Easter eggs for fans to discover in her music and her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is no different.

Inside Her Romance With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift mentions her fiancé, Travis Kelce, on her new album 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

The album opens with the track “The Fate of Ophelia” and appears to begin with a mention of her fiancé, Travis Kelce. “You dug me out of my grave and saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia / Keep it one hundred,” Swift sings, seemingly referencing an Instagram post Kelce shared this past summer. “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it [100],” the football player captioned a July post. She also dropped a lyric memorializing the beginning of their romance in summer 2023, when Kelce first publicly declared that he wanted to get to know Swift in a podcast interview. “I heard you calling / On the megaphone / You wanna see me all alone,” the lyrics include.

All About Kelce

Travis Kelce was given multiple shout-outs throughout the album.

Kelce was also seemingly given a special shout-out on the song “Opalite,” where she sings, “You were dancing through the lightening strikes / Sleepless in the onyx night.” Kelce’s birthday is in October, making his birthstone opal. The singer also refers to her fiancé’s "New Heights podcast in the track "Wood," singing, “Seems to me that you and me we make our own luck / New Heights of manhood / I ain't gotta knock on wood.” “Eldest Daughter” also has lyrics that talk about the early moments of her relationship with Kelce, singing, “When you found me I said I was busy / That was a lie.”

A Possible Scooter Braun Tie

Taylor Swift appears to take shots at Scooter Braun.

“Father Figure” appears to be told from the perspective of a former mentor, with many believing it was her former recording label CEO, Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Label Group, and how he famously sold her masters to Scooter Braun. “I'll be your father figure / I drink that brown liquor / I can make deals with the devil / because my d----s bigger / This love is pure profit / Just step into my office / I dry your tears with my sleeve / Leave it with me / I protect the family,” she sang. The track is a reinterpretation of the 1987 George Michael song of the same name. Michael's name is listed on the song as a writer.

Charlie XCX Dig

Fans believed Taylor Swift may have thrown shade toward Charlie XCX.

In the track “Actually Romantic,” listeners believed they spotted a dig toward Charlie XCX in the lyric. “I heard you call me 'Boring Barbie' when the coke's got you brave,” Swift belts out in a pointed lyric. Apart from them believing it was a play on Charlie’s 2018 track “Everything is Romantic,” many listeners believed it was a jab, as the “BRAT” singer is known to openly speak about her drug use in her songs.

'Cancelled'

Taylor Swift reportedly spoke about her friendship to Blake Lively.