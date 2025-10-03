Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' Appears to Reference Travis Kelce, Charlie XCX and Blake Lively: Easter Eggs Revealed
Oct. 3 2025, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift is known for adding Easter eggs for fans to discover in her music and her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is no different.
Inside Her Romance With Travis Kelce
The album opens with the track “The Fate of Ophelia” and appears to begin with a mention of her fiancé, Travis Kelce.
“You dug me out of my grave and saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia / Keep it one hundred,” Swift sings, seemingly referencing an Instagram post Kelce shared this past summer.
“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it [100],” the football player captioned a July post.
She also dropped a lyric memorializing the beginning of their romance in summer 2023, when Kelce first publicly declared that he wanted to get to know Swift in a podcast interview.
“I heard you calling / On the megaphone / You wanna see me all alone,” the lyrics include.
All About Kelce
Kelce was also seemingly given a special shout-out on the song “Opalite,” where she sings, “You were dancing through the lightening strikes / Sleepless in the onyx night.” Kelce’s birthday is in October, making his birthstone opal.
The singer also refers to her fiancé’s "New Heights podcast in the track "Wood," singing, “Seems to me that you and me we make our own luck / New Heights of manhood / I ain't gotta knock on wood.”
“Eldest Daughter” also has lyrics that talk about the early moments of her relationship with Kelce, singing, “When you found me I said I was busy / That was a lie.”
A Possible Scooter Braun Tie
“Father Figure” appears to be told from the perspective of a former mentor, with many believing it was her former recording label CEO, Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Label Group, and how he famously sold her masters to Scooter Braun.
“I'll be your father figure / I drink that brown liquor / I can make deals with the devil / because my d----s bigger / This love is pure profit / Just step into my office / I dry your tears with my sleeve / Leave it with me / I protect the family,” she sang. The track is a reinterpretation of the 1987 George Michael song of the same name. Michael's name is listed on the song as a writer.
Charlie XCX Dig
In the track “Actually Romantic,” listeners believed they spotted a dig toward Charlie XCX in the lyric.
“I heard you call me 'Boring Barbie' when the coke's got you brave,” Swift belts out in a pointed lyric. Apart from them believing it was a play on Charlie’s 2018 track “Everything is Romantic,” many listeners believed it was a jab, as the “BRAT” singer is known to openly speak about her drug use in her songs.
'Cancelled'
Swift sang about how she “liked her friends cancelled” on the song appropriately titled, “Cancelled.” Many fans were quick to link the track to Blake Lively, as she faces her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni in court.
“I like ‘em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal / Like my whiskey sour / And poison thorny flowers / Welcome to my underworld, where it gets quite dark,” she sings. “At least you know exactly who your friends are / They’re the ones with the matching scars.”
Swift has been mentioned multiple times throughout the Gossip Girl actress's It Ends With Us legal battle, including claims that Lively used Swift's star power to influence Baldoni, 41, into accepting changes to the movie. According to a complaint filed by the director, he accused Lively of referring to Swift as one of her "dragons."
In the track, Swift seemingly thanked her “cancelled” friend for staying by her side throughout her career, singing, “They stood by me before my exoneration / They believed I was innocent, so I’m not here for judgement / But if you can’t be good, then just be better at it / Everyone’s got bodies in the attic, or took somebody’s man / We’ll take you by the hand / And soon you’ll learn the art of never getting caught.”