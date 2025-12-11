or
'Frustrated' Candace Owens Criticizes Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika for Not Digging Into Murder Conspiracies: 'It Isn't Her Priority'

Photo of Candace Owens, Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk
Source: @RealCandaceO/youtube;@charliekirk1776/instagram

Candace Owens isn't a fan of how Erika Kirk is handling the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 11 2025, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

Candace Owens is upset with the way Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, is handling things after she took over the CEO position of his organization Turning Point USA following his September 10 murder.

On the Wednesday, December 10, episode of Candace's podcast, she called out Erika for recently claiming she doesn't have "time" to look into all of the conspiracies about the assassination.

Candace Owens Criticizes Erika Kirk's Role as CEO of Turning Point USA

Photo of Candace Owens dissed new Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk for making decisions based on 'emotion' instead of 'logic.'
Source: @RealCandaceO/youtube

Candace Owens dissed new Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk for making decisions based on 'emotion' instead of 'logic.'

The podcast host called Erika's remark "frustrating," noting, "She has time. It is just what she means to say, not her priority."

The controversial star also felt it was "absurd" that the mother-of-two doesn't want people "critiquing" TPUSA members because Erika calls them her "family."

Photo of The podcast host said Erika Kirk is in the wrong for refusing to investigate if Charlie's murder was an inside job.
Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram

The podcast host said Erika Kirk is in the wrong for refusing to investigate if Charlie's murder was an inside job.

"I hate to say this…but this is why there are many people who do not believe that women are equipped to lead companies," Candace admitted. "Because what you are watching here is an unbelievably emotional response that is absent of any logic."

Added the star, "Don't try to like mom the organization and say, ‘Well mother's upset because people are coming after her kids and all of the multi-million-dollar subsidiaries.'"

Erika Kirk Comments on Conspiracy Theories Over Charlie's Murder

Photo of Candace Owens said it's 'frustrating' that the widow is seemingly ignoring conspiracy theories about the assassination.
Source: @RealCandaceO/youtube

Candace Owens said it's 'frustrating' that the widow is seemingly ignoring conspiracy theories about the assassination.

Candace was referring to the comments Erika made on Fox NewsOutnumbered, where she was asked about the numerous theories over Charlie's death — some of which, Candace has peddled.

"I do not have time to address the noise," she explained of why she doesn't talk about the allegations publicly. "My silence does not mean that I am complacent. My silence does not mean that somehow Turning Point USA and all of the handpicked staff that loved my husband, and my husband loved them, is somehow in on it. We are busy building."

Erika Kirk 'Wants Justice' for Her Husband

Source: @foxnews/youtube

The mother-of-two stated she doesn't 'have time' to look into theories about her husband's murder.

The former beauty pageant contestant insisted "no rock will be unturned" when it comes to getting answers.

"I want justice for my husband, for myself, for my family, more than anyone else out there," Erika stated. "So for me, you wanna keep telling me to come down while we’re building. I don’t have time for that."

Photo of Erika Kirk hit back when people criticized her 'Turning Point USA family.'
Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram

Erika Kirk hit back when people criticized her 'Turning Point USA family.'

She also hit back at those who believe Charlie's fatal shooting may have been an inside job despite authorities stating suspected shooter Tyler Robinson acted alone.

"Call me what you want. Go down that rabbit hole, whatever," Erika said. "But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my 'Charlie Kirk Show' family...when you go after the people that I love and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this... no."

