'Frustrated' Candace Owens Criticizes Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika for Not Digging Into Murder Conspiracies: 'It Isn't Her Priority'
Dec. 11 2025, Published 1:52 p.m. ET
Candace Owens is upset with the way Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, is handling things after she took over the CEO position of his organization Turning Point USA following his September 10 murder.
On the Wednesday, December 10, episode of Candace's podcast, she called out Erika for recently claiming she doesn't have "time" to look into all of the conspiracies about the assassination.
Candace Owens Criticizes Erika Kirk's Role as CEO of Turning Point USA
The podcast host called Erika's remark "frustrating," noting, "She has time. It is just what she means to say, not her priority."
The controversial star also felt it was "absurd" that the mother-of-two doesn't want people "critiquing" TPUSA members because Erika calls them her "family."
"I hate to say this…but this is why there are many people who do not believe that women are equipped to lead companies," Candace admitted. "Because what you are watching here is an unbelievably emotional response that is absent of any logic."
Added the star, "Don't try to like mom the organization and say, ‘Well mother's upset because people are coming after her kids and all of the multi-million-dollar subsidiaries.'"
Erika Kirk Comments on Conspiracy Theories Over Charlie's Murder
- Candace Owens Declares Erika Kirk Should ‘Never’ Have Become Turning Point USA CEO 'Overnight' After Charlie's Death: 'Now You’re Not Just a Grieving Widow'
- Charlie Kirk's Top Turning Point USA Influencer Scolds Candace Owens Over Her 'Hurtful' Conspiracy Theories About His Assassination
- MAGA Loyalist Russell Brand Drools Over 'Attractive' Candace Owens as Unlikely Duo Joins Forces to Discuss Politics: She's 'So Beautiful'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Candace was referring to the comments Erika made on Fox News’ Outnumbered, where she was asked about the numerous theories over Charlie's death — some of which, Candace has peddled.
"I do not have time to address the noise," she explained of why she doesn't talk about the allegations publicly. "My silence does not mean that I am complacent. My silence does not mean that somehow Turning Point USA and all of the handpicked staff that loved my husband, and my husband loved them, is somehow in on it. We are busy building."
Erika Kirk 'Wants Justice' for Her Husband
The former beauty pageant contestant insisted "no rock will be unturned" when it comes to getting answers.
"I want justice for my husband, for myself, for my family, more than anyone else out there," Erika stated. "So for me, you wanna keep telling me to come down while we’re building. I don’t have time for that."
She also hit back at those who believe Charlie's fatal shooting may have been an inside job despite authorities stating suspected shooter Tyler Robinson acted alone.
"Call me what you want. Go down that rabbit hole, whatever," Erika said. "But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my 'Charlie Kirk Show' family...when you go after the people that I love and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this... no."