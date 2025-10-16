or
Candace Owens Fuels Conspiracy Theories About Pal Charlie Kirk's Death as She Calls Out Inconsistencies in Investigation

Split photo of Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens believes Charlie Kirk's assassination was some sort of inside job.

Profile Image

Oct. 16 2025, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

Candace Owens continues to publicly question the official story surrounding the death of her close friend and fellow conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

On the latest episode of "Candace," the controversial media personality fueled conspiracy theories as she suggested that new evidence raises serious concerns about what really happened on the day Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University last month.

"We were told that Charlie had healthy bones, and it was a miracle that his spine stopped a bullet,” Owens told listeners. "I can now officially debunk that story."

Image of Candace Owens' podcast has recently been focused on Charlie Kirk's assassination.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens' podcast has recently been focused on Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Owens went on to dispute early media reports that claimed Kirk's brief survival — before he later succumbed to his injuries — had been due to his bone density and strength alone.

The far-right influencer also cast doubt on the type of weapon allegedly used to kill the Turning Point USA co-founder, arguing that investigators have gotten key facts wrong.

"The idea that it was a .30-06 just didn’t happen," she claimed of the high-powered rifle police say Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, used to shoot Kirk from roughly 160 yards away. "That means he was shot with a completely different kind of gun."

Candace Owens Cites Gaps in Charlie Kirk Investigation

Image of Candace Owens has fueled conspiracy theories surrounding her friend Charlie Kirk's death.
Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram

Candace Owens has fueled conspiracy theories surrounding her friend Charlie Kirk's death.

According to Owens, witness statements and official records have left troubling gaps in the investigation.

"It looks likely there were two people with weapons that day, someone in the audience and someone positioned elsewhere," she claimed. "And one of the supposed witnesses worked in local law enforcement. Why was she at the event in the middle of a workday?"

Image of Candace Owens thinks there are gaps in the investigation into Charlie Kirk's murder.
Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram

Candace Owens thinks there are gaps in the investigation into Charlie Kirk's murder.

Owens proceeded to rant about how the FBI has handled matters involving Kirk's assassination.

"They look at us as if we’re nothing and say, ‘What are you going to do about it?'" she complained. "You wanted to traumatize us and then look us in the face and go, 'How dare you ask questions?' People are grieving. Yeah, we're grieving because you assassinated Charlie Kirk in front of the entire world."

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Candace Owens tried to debunk claims about Charlie Kirk.

Candace Owens Says Charlie Kirk's 'Neck Did Not Stop the Bullet'

Image of Charlie Kirk was shot dead in the neck on Wednesday, September 10.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was shot dead in the neck on Wednesday, September 10.

Owens also cited what she described as contradictions in the medical paperwork. "Charlie’s neck did stop the bullet, and a fragment was recovered from his neck," she alleged. "They didn’t recover a .30-06 round, that’s simply not reflected on the death certificate."

As the investigation continues, Owens' remarks have sparked fresh controversy — and fueled a growing number of online theories questioning the circumstances of Kirk’s death.

