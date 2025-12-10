Erika Kirk Shrugs Off Conspiracy Theories About Husband Charlie's Murder: 'Don't Have Time for That'

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk is finally addressing the ongoing conspiracy theories about her husband Charlie Kirk's assassination. Appearing on Fox News’ Outnumbered on Wednesday, December 10, she declared, "I do not have time to address the noise. My silence does not mean that I am complacent." The conservative activist, 37, continued, "My silence does not mean that somehow Turning Point USA and all of the handpicked staff that loved my husband, and my husband loved them, is somehow in on it. We are busy building."

View this post on Instagram Source: @foxnewsinstagram Erika Kirk addressed the conspiracy theories surrounding her husband's death.

Erika Kirk Explained She's Been Experiencing 'Righteous Anger'

Source: @outnumberedfnc/instagram Erika Kirk defended her Turning Point USA employees.

Erika, who welcomed two children with Charlie prior to his death in September at 31, added that "no rock will be unturned" in the fight for justice. "I want justice for my husband, for myself, for my family, more than anyone else out there," she said. "So for me, you wanna keep telling me to come down while we’re building. I don’t have time for that." She also addressed people who call her "names," telling them she doesn't "care," but to leave her loved ones out of the conversation. "Call me what you want. Go down that rabbit hole, whatever," she said. "But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family...when you go after the people that I love and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this. No."

Source: Fox News Erika said she's been experiencing 'righteous anger.'

Explaining that she's been experiencing "righteous anger" in the wake of the conspiracy theories surrounding her husband's tragic slaying, Erika stated, "Your words are very powerful and we are human." She went on, "My team are not machines and they’re not robots. They are human. We have more death threats on our team than I have ever seen. I have kidnapping threats. … and my poor team is exhausted and every time they bring this back up... what are we supposed to do? Relive that trauma all over again? They watched my husband get murdered. I have no idea how I would’ve reacted if I was there that day, and thank the good Lord that I did not have to see that happen, but my team, they are rocked to the core."

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika Kirk became CEO of her late husband's organization following his death in September.

Erika stepped into the role of CEO of Turning Point USA, Charlie's organization, after he was shot dead in the neck during a speaking appearance at Utah Valley University on September 10. Political commentator Candace Owens has been peddling conspiracy theories that those close to late right-wing activist, including his wife, know something the public doesn't about his death.

Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram; mega Candace Owens refuses to stop fueling conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie Kirk's assassination.