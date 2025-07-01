Politics Donald Trump Begged Candace Owens to Stop Pushing Conspiracy Theory French President Emmanuel Macron's Wife Brigitte Is a Man Source: MEGA; Candace Owens/YouTube; MEGA Candace Owens claims Donald Trump called her and begged her to stop pushing a conspiracy theory about French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte.

Candace Owens revealed she received a call from Donald Trump himself in which he begged her to stop pushing a conspiracy theory that French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, was born a man. “Anyways this phone call is coming from Florida,” Candace shared on her YouTube show regarding Trump ringing her back in February. “Pick up the phone and lo and behold… ‘You know, so here’s what happened I’m negotiating this thing… Ukraine and Russia and you wouldn’t believe how many, how many parts of…’ It is President Donald J. Trump! He is calling me and in true President Trump fashion, he jumps right into the narrative. He’s not ‘Hey, how you do?’ He just like jumps right into the narrative of exactly how this went down.”

'A Very Powerful Person'

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube Candace Owens said Emmanuel Macron asked Donald Trump to request she 'stop speaking about his wife.'

After Candace ended her series about Brigitte four days earlier, Donald ended up talking to her “about Macron’s wife’s p----.” Candace explained Donald lamented about the Ukraine-Russia peace deal he was trying to broker when he brought up Emmanuel, who pulled him aside during his visit to the White House and asked him to reach out to Candace to ask her to “stop speaking about his wife.” “And one of the things Trump said is like, you know, she’s old and this is really, really impacting her,” Candace continued, noting the president called her a “very powerful person.”

'I Don't Feel So Great About This Request'

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube Donald Trump thought Brigitte Macron 'looked like a woman,' Candace Owens claimed.

She also shared Donald told her he’d seen Brigitte “up close” and thought she “looked like a woman.” Regardless, Candace said she pushed back, insisting Brigitte has an “amazing” doctor “in transgenderism surgeries or feminization procedures.” “And then I explained to him why I don’t feel so great about this request, because that’s the more important part,” she continued. “Like you are requesting that I really, and despite your reasoning, which is very sound, that I stop telling the truth. And I said to Trump, and I will be honest, that at that moment I realized that one day this is gonna go into my autobiography and so I got to say something funny, and I just said, I said to him, ‘You know, respectfully, Mr. President, it’s not my fault that he married someone with a p----.’”

'He Was About to Commit'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump reportedly told Candace Owens, 'Melania loves you.'

Since Emmanuel had been “really good” to Donald, he wanted him “to get this one thing done" for him. Candace added Donald tried complimenting her as well, insisting, “Melania [Trump] loves you… she says you’re beautiful.” While she agreed to stop talking about Brigitte while a Ukraine/Russia peace deal was being discussed, that wasn't good enough for Donald. “He was about to commit to that, but then it felt to me like someone in the background was like: ‘No! No! We need this conversation to stop altogether,’” she added. “And then he doesn’t say no or yes, but he just says that he really needs to work with Macron long-term and they have this long-working relationship.”

'Great for Ratings'

Source: MEGA Candace Owens said Emmanuel Macron was 'holding up' an 'international deal' on whether she would 'stop speaking about his wife.'