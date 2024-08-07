12 of Candace Owens' Wildest Remarks and Moments: 'Senior Citizen' Joe Biden, Don Lemon's 'Sinful Relationship' and More

After the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Candace Owens made a bizarre claim about her husband, George Farmer, who was reportedly almost shot by Secret Service agents.

"Let me say something right now. Take this to the bank. That person was allowed to scale that roof," she said on her podcast. "I was around him a lot — a lot. And let me tell you something, [with] the Secret Service, there is no person that can get around the perimeter of the Secret Service where Donald Trump is without them being aware of it.”

According to the political commentator, her husband — whom she wed in 2019 — almost faced the same fate when he came down a staircase while she was speaking at an NRA event.

Owens said they did not know who Farmer was, so the agents told him to freeze or they would shoot him. She reportedly “jumped in front of someone like, 'Don't shoot him. That's my husband.'"