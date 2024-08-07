12 of Candace Owens' Wildest Remarks and Moments: 'Senior Citizen' Joe Biden, Don Lemon's 'Sinful Relationship' and More
Candace Owens' Husband Was 'Almost Shot'
After the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Candace Owens made a bizarre claim about her husband, George Farmer, who was reportedly almost shot by Secret Service agents.
"Let me say something right now. Take this to the bank. That person was allowed to scale that roof," she said on her podcast. "I was around him a lot — a lot. And let me tell you something, [with] the Secret Service, there is no person that can get around the perimeter of the Secret Service where Donald Trump is without them being aware of it.”
According to the political commentator, her husband — whom she wed in 2019 — almost faced the same fate when he came down a staircase while she was speaking at an NRA event.
Owens said they did not know who Farmer was, so the agents told him to freeze or they would shoot him. She reportedly “jumped in front of someone like, 'Don't shoot him. That's my husband.'"
Candace Owens Defended Kanye West
In 2022, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had a heated exchange online after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum allowed their eldest child, North West, to make TikTok videos without his permission.
Candace, on the other hand, joined the feud and declared the KKW Beauty mogul was "wrong on this one" since the social media's psychological effects were "real and documented." She defended Kanye, who was "trying to protect his daughter," and slammed Kim for attempting to take control of the situation.
Candace Owens Called Out Gigi Hadid
Candace protected the "Jesus Is King" rapper again amid his feud with Gigi Hadid in 2022. She also dragged Pete Davidson, who dated Kanye's ex-wife.
"My bigger question for GiGi [sic] is whether or not she felt it was bullying when Pete had your children's name carved into his neck and was walking around with that after 6 minutes of dating Kim," said the #Blexit movement founder, 35. "Because everyone seemed pretty tight lipped and not too concerned about 'mental health' when a man had to watch the media pretend it was normal for another man to tattoo his children’s names onto his body."
She also asked Gigi if it was "trauma or violence" when the supermodel called Kanye "a bully and a joke."
Candace Owens Sided With Don Lemon After His Controversial Remark
Don Lemon found himself in hot water when he declared Nikki Haley was not in her prime in her 50s.
"A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s. I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it," the former CNN star said. "Everybody at home, when is woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s. And I’m just saying should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime and they need to be in prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime."
Despite the criticism, Candace defended Lemon and asked the public what was wrong with what the journalist shared since "he basically said water is wet."
She Criticized Donald Trump
After Donald attacked Kayleigh McEnany for supporting Ron DeSantis, Candace took to X to share her stance on the matter.
"Any person telling Trump that attacking Kayleigh is a good or justifiable idea simply does not have his best interests at heart. It’s sloppy and any worthy strategist would tell him as much," she wrote on the platform.
She Made a Bizarre Claim About Muslims Who Live in Jerusalem
In a November 2023 episode of her podcast, Candace claimed Muslims only live in a specific area in Jerusalem. Her guest, Jewish comic and musician Ami Kozak, looked confused after hearing the claim. He then pointed out that the statement was not true since the Muslim Quarter neighborhood was not the only place Muslims could reside.
Candace pushed her bizarre claims after reportedly hearing them from a rabbi, leading Kozak to cut in and correct her assumption.
The public immediately slammed Candace and accused her of being biased against Israel.
Candace Owens Accused Meghan Markle of Manipulating Prince Harry
Candace decided to bring up Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to the U.S. four years after it happened, claiming that the Duke of Sussex was subject to his wife's manipulation.
"I knew they would end up in L.A. because that was Meghan's dream. Her dream was to be an A-lister and she was unable to make it on the basis of her own merit as an actress," she said on GB News in February.
She added that the Suits alum's IQ helps her have the upper hand in their marriage. The mother-of-three also claimed Meghan planned to deconstruct the royal family "to do something noble."
She Claimed Jewish Children's Experiments Might 'Be Nothing More Than Propaganda'
In a clip on X, Candace stirred the pot for claiming Jewish children went through experiments during the Holocaust.
"Some of the stories, by the way, sound completely absurd," she said. "The idea they just cut a human up and sewed them back together. Why would you do that? Literally, even if you're the most evil person in the world, that's a tremendous waste of time and supplies. That just sounds like bizarre propaganda."
Candace Owens Warned Don Lemon About His Marriage
Don married his longtime partner, Tim Malone, in a New York City ceremony in April. Months later, Candace appeared on his podcast and told him their relationship "is a sin."
"I actually don’t believe that marriage can be between two men," she told Don, who was fired from CNN in April 2023. “You are sinning. You are in a sinful relationship.”
She Offered Advice to Eminem
Eminem targeted Candace in his songs "Lucifer" and "Bad Ones," prompting the media personality to slam the rapper in her podcast.
“The first thing I want to say is that Eminem is obviously a g-- man,” she said of Eminem. “It’s very sad that Eminem cleaned out his closet but never came out of his closet.”
Candace also commented on the moniker the "Without Me" rapper gave her.
“The way that we know that is he’s actually recycling things that Black women have said about me on the internet. Like he’s pretending this is original calling me ‘Klandace.’ It’s not. He’s just recycling the Black women that don’t like me on the internet have a lot of names for me… So he’s like watched what they’re saying," she added.
She went on to take more digs at Eminem's career, saying she was responding because she wanted to help him go viral.
She Did Not Approve of J.D. Vance as Donald Trump's VP Pick
Donald announced J.D. Vance as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election. Candace, who has supported the ex-POTUS for years, expressed her dismay over Donald's choice.
She reposted a clip of J.D.'s interview with Fox News during the Republican National Convention and wrote, “Like is it possible for us to get one effing person in office who doesn’t immediately speak about how we need to continue bombing the Middle East? We do not need to do ANYTHING with Iran."
Candace Owens Reacted to Joe Biden's Announcement
On July 21, Joe Biden confirmed he would no longer seek reelection and officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential election. Among the celebrities who reacted to the president's decision was Candace, who called him "a lost grandpa" and "a senior citizen who has been on the mental decline.”
“That’s a really big announcement, but also, there’s a little piece of you that knows that all of this is a little fake and g--, right?” Candace claimed. “We know that we are not being told the truth. We’ve been talking about his mental faculties for four years now.”
She continued, “Yes, Biden made a statement. He tweeted this. By he tweeted this, I mean somebody else tweeted this… Biden has not been with us, he has not been conscious for four years. So he’s not writing any of this."
Candace also made a conspiracy theory about the Democrats deciding to get rid of Joe prior to his debate with Donald.