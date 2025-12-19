Erika Kirk Bombshell: Candace Owens Reveals Eyewitness' Claim Charlie's Widow Met With His Security Night Before Husband's Murder

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens claimed an eyewitness saw Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, and the late conservative activist's head of security, Brian Harpole, meet the night before the Turning Point USA founder's death. "I don’t think anyone's believing what the federal government's saying," Mitch, a former special forces agent, said of Charlie’s murder during an interview on the Thursday, December 18, episode of Candace's podcast.

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube Candace Owens spoke to someone who allegedly saw Erika Kirk the night before her husband, Charlie, died.

An Eyewitness Claimed to See Charlie's Head of Security Before His Murder

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube A former special forces agent recalled seeing Erika Kirk and Brian Harpole meeting a day before Charlie Kirk's murder.

The insider explained that he had been at Fort Huachuca trying to “get records" and was greeted by an unusually large military detail, preventing him from seeing who was entering the Arizona-based government facility. Initially suspected of being a spy due to his special forces background, he was questioned extensively and then told not to return for 24 hours. The following day, September 10, he arrived in Utah and learned about Charlie’s murder on a college campus. It wasn’t until he saw photos of Erika and Brian that he realized they had allegedly been at Fort Huachuca at the same time he was.

The Eyewitness Is '95 Percent' Sure of What He Saw

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; Turning Point USA/YouTube The eyewitness was 95 percent sure of the people's identities.

“I don’t know these people from TP USA [Turning Point USA], never been associated with it. I could recognize Charlie Kirk, probably,” he said. “But what I started seeing come across and got more familiar once I saw a picture of somebody in a ponytail with those eyes, that was that person. They were there, and the head of security [Brian Harpole] was one of the people walking out with the congressman.” The eyewitness explained that he had a “gift” for recognizing people. Though he admitted he could be mistaken, he remained doubtful, insisting, “Somebody with the same mannerisms, the same crick in his neck, waxy look on his face, hand gestures, shoulder shrug, approximate height haircut, definitely walked past me.”

The Eyewitness Recognized Erika Kirk's 'Eyes'

Source: @erikakirk/Instagram The eyewitness claimed to see Erika Kirk at Fort Huachuca.

Candace confirmed that she had verified the eyewitness's story and questioned how certain he was that the person he saw the night before Charlie’s murder at Fort Huachuca was Brian. “95 to 99 percent,” he replied, before confessing he initially paid it no mind until additional photos were released with “other people.” “There’s a picture with Erika Kirk with a ponytail from her past, that person matches who I saw at Fort Huachuca in the lobby,” he claimed.

Candace Owens Is Focused on Charlie Kirk's Death

Source: MEGA Candace Owens believes the government covered up the death of Charlie Kirk.