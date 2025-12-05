Erika Kirk Shockingly Insists Charlie's Murder Wasn't 'a Gun Problem' Despite Husband Being Shot Dead in His Neck on College Campus

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The New York Times/YouTube Erika Kirk claimed Charlie's death was a result of political 'violence' and 'mental' health issues.

Erika admitted she still is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment's right to bear arms while claiming her husband's murder was a result of a bigger issue than weapons themselves. "What I’ve realized through all of this is that you can have individuals that will always resort to violence. And what I’m afraid of is that we are living in a day and age where they think violence is the solution to them not wanting to hear a different point of view," she declared, placing blame involving Charlie's death on the country's political divide and mental health struggles. She claimed: "That’s not a gun problem, that’s a human — deeply human — problem. That is a soul problem, that is a mental … that is a very deeper issue."

Source: The New York Times/YouTube Erika Kirk still supports the Second Amendment after her husband's death.

"I wouldn’t wish upon anyone what I have been through, and I support the Second Amendment as well," Erika confessed. During the panel, Erika also brought up her decision to forgive Charlie's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, who was charged with killing the Turning Point USA co-founder.

Erika Kirk Doesn't 'Expect Everyone to Understand' Why She Forgave Charlie's Killer

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk said she 'forgives' her husband Charlie's killer.

"I don’t expect everyone to understand," Erika, now the CEO of her late spouse's organization, acknowledged. "It’s not because you’re weak, it’s not because you think what the assassin did was correct." "That’s the exact opposite. Forgiveness is … for those of you who’ve been wronged, you know what it feels like to forgive someone. And in a way, where it frees you from a poison, and it frees you to be able to think clearly and have a moment where your heart is free and you’re not bound to evil," she preached.

Erika Kirk 'Prayed to God' She Was Pregnant After Charlie's Murder

Source: Charlie Kirk/YouTube Charlie Kirk was debating about gun violence when he was shot.