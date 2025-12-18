TRUE CRIME NEWS Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Tyler Robinson Allegedly Messaged Friends About the Shooting Less Than 2 Hours Later: 'I'm Pretty Sure He's Dead' Source: mega Tyler Robinson asked friends if they'd seen the news of Charlie Kirk's assassination after he allegedly pulled the trigger. Allie Fasanella Dec. 18 2025, Published 3:32 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Tyler Robinson, the man charged with the September 10 murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, supposedly sent messages to friends about the fatal shooting approximately 80 minutes after it went down. According to a news outlet, the accused assassin, 22, allegedly wrote to a friend on Discord, "You see this news?????" Robinson subsequently noted, "Utah gets a national headline for the first time in a while and it’s someone sliming Charlie Kirk."

Source: AP/Youtube Tyler Robinson messaged friends about the slaying of Charlie Kirk in the hours after it occurred.

Other messages about the slaying from the alleged killer read, "no like an hour ago," before adding, "he’s reported dead, and the footage looks BAD." Per the outlet, Robinson was later part of a Discord voice chat with two other friends and reportedly asked whether they'd heard about the violent crime. One friend speaking on the condition of anonymity remembered Robinson saying, "He got hit pretty bad,” as well as, "I’m pretty sure he’s dead."

Source: Fox News/Youtube Tyler Robinson fired at Charlie Kirk from a nearby rooftop.

Prior to the attack at Utah Valley University's campus in Orem, Robinson has been messaging one of the aforementioned pals as if he wasn't planning to shoot Kirk dead in the neck. That morning, the Utah resident went about business as usual, including sharing his results of an online word puzzle game. However, hours later, he allegedly traveled to the college — where Kirk was speaking at an outdoor Turning Point USA event — to murder the conservative political advocate, who was 31. Robinson chose a spot on a nearby rooftop to fire off his shot in order to make a quick escape, according to an FBI expert.

Donald Trump Announced Tyler Robinson's Arrest

Source: mega; Facebook Robinson turned himself in after his parents discovered he was the suspect.

Tyler Robinson Was Smiling in First Court Appearance

Source: Court TV/Youtube Tyler Robinson was seen smiling and talking to his lawyers while in court on Thursday, December 11.