Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Tyler Robinson Allegedly Messaged Friends About the Shooting Less Than 2 Hours Later: 'I'm Pretty Sure He's Dead'

split photo of charlie kirk and tyler robinson
Source: mega

Tyler Robinson asked friends if they'd seen the news of Charlie Kirk's assassination after he allegedly pulled the trigger.

Dec. 18 2025, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

Tyler Robinson, the man charged with the September 10 murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, supposedly sent messages to friends about the fatal shooting approximately 80 minutes after it went down.

According to a news outlet, the accused assassin, 22, allegedly wrote to a friend on Discord, "You see this news?????"

Robinson subsequently noted, "Utah gets a national headline for the first time in a while and it’s someone sliming Charlie Kirk."

image of Tyler Robinson messaged friends about the slaying of Charlie Kirk in the hours after it occurred.
Source: AP/Youtube

Tyler Robinson messaged friends about the slaying of Charlie Kirk in the hours after it occurred.

Other messages about the slaying from the alleged killer read, "no like an hour ago," before adding, "he’s reported dead, and the footage looks BAD."

Per the outlet, Robinson was later part of a Discord voice chat with two other friends and reportedly asked whether they'd heard about the violent crime.

One friend speaking on the condition of anonymity remembered Robinson saying, "He got hit pretty bad,” as well as, "I’m pretty sure he’s dead."

image of Tyler Robinson fired at Charlie Kirk from a nearby rooftop.
Source: Fox News/Youtube

Tyler Robinson fired at Charlie Kirk from a nearby rooftop.

Prior to the attack at Utah Valley University's campus in Orem, Robinson has been messaging one of the aforementioned pals as if he wasn't planning to shoot Kirk dead in the neck.

That morning, the Utah resident went about business as usual, including sharing his results of an online word puzzle game.

However, hours later, he allegedly traveled to the college — where Kirk was speaking at an outdoor Turning Point USA event — to murder the conservative political advocate, who was 31.

Robinson chose a spot on a nearby rooftop to fire off his shot in order to make a quick escape, according to an FBI expert.

Tyler Robinson

Donald Trump Announced Tyler Robinson's Arrest

image of Robinson turned himself in after his parents discovered he was the suspect.
Source: mega; Facebook

Robinson turned himself in after his parents discovered he was the suspect.

President Donald Trump announced the suspected killer had been arrested during a live Fox & Friends interview on September 12.

The POTUS revealed Kirk's assassin was taken into custody after a nearly 48-hour frantic manhunt for the shooter.

"I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him," Trump said at the time, revealing he only found out minutes before the taping started.

Robinson is said to have turned himself in after his parents discovered he was the suspect.

Tyler Robinson Was Smiling in First Court Appearance

image of Tyler Robinson was seen smiling and talking to his lawyers while in court on Thursday, December 11.
Source: Court TV/Youtube

Tyler Robinson was seen smiling and talking to his lawyers while in court on Thursday, December 11.

Robinson made his first appearance in court on Thursday, December 11.

Spotted at the Fourth District Courthouse in Provo, Utah, he wore a light blue shirt with khaki pants.

The alleged murder could be seen eerily smiling while speaking with his legal team.

During the hearing, his lawyers debated whether the upcoming court proceedings should be filmed and made publicly accessible.

Robinson has yet to enter a plea.

