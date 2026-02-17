or
Candace Owens Slams Erika Kirk for Bringing Turning Point USA Staffer to Film Charlie Kirk's Casket: Not 'Normal'

Candace Owens slammed Erika Kirk for bringing a TPUSA staffer to film Charlie Kirk's casket following his passing.

Feb. 17 2026, Updated 12:48 p.m. ET

Conservative commentator Candace Owens weighed in on a viral social media debate involving Erika Kirk following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

The discussion began after a widely shared tweet criticized a video of Erika filming a casket-side moment for social media.

Candace Owens' Response

image of Candace Owens called Erika Kirk’s casket video 'not normal.'
Candace Owens called Erika Kirk’s casket video 'not normal.'

"Alright, if I die, and my wife has her friend record her doing this over my casket for a social media moment, I hereby grant you permission to criticize her for it," the post read. "Everyone was rooting for Erika Kirk and TPUSA after Charlie died. They are the ones who turned everyone off..."

Candace responded by alleging that the person filming Erika was not a friend or family member, but a staffer from Turning Point USA, the organization Charlie founded.

"The worst part is that it wasn't her friend recording it," Candace wrote. "It was the head of fundraising at Turning Point USA. Erika did not bring a single personal friend or family member to Utah with her."

Erika Kirk was allegedly filmed at Charlie Kirk's casket by a TPUSA staffer.

image of Owens said there was no family by the grieving wife's side.
Owens said there was no family by the grieving wife's side.

She continued her criticism in the same thread, adding, "There is no amount of propaganda that will ever make that normal."

Candace also claimed that additional support had been offered for those wishing to attend services.

"Mind you, the Vice President offered to fly people in aboard Air Force 2," she wrote. "Charlie's entire family flew in. Erika chose to be comforted by Stacy Sheridan, recording her crying."

'Embarrassing'

image of Owens also labeled the move as 'propaganda.'
Owens also labeled the move as 'propaganda.'

The exchange quickly gained traction online, with users agreeing with Candace's observation.

"Yeah… that's what makes it feel off. When the people around you in a raw moment are political staff and donors instead of actual friends or family, it stops feeling personal and starts feeling staged," someone wrote.

"That's so sad and weird. Her own 'support' was a fundraising boss filming her tears instead of real friends or family. Even the VP offered flights, but she went solo. No spin can make that feel normal or healthy. Heartbreaking choice," another said.

"This was the first red flag for me....period," a third wrote.

"Nothing was normal about that video. It's the first time I started side-eyeing the whole thing," a user admitted.

"Why did Erik show her husband's dead body? That's embarrassing!" someone said.

Another said: "Mourning shouldn't need branding, lighting, or a social media handler."

"It was all for show. And from that one video, she showed me enough to know that something wasn't right in her head, and it wasn't just the grief. The firework eulogy sealed the deal," a comment read.

Missing Picture, More Backlash

image of Users agreed with Owens and called the video 'embarrassing.'
Users agreed with Owens and called the video 'embarrassing.'

This isn't the first time Erika has faced backlash since the passing of her husband.

Social media users noticed a difference between two photos taken in what looked like the pair's office. In an earlier shot from "The Charlie Kirk Show," a framed wedding photo of Charlie and Erika was clearly visible on a bookshelf behind him.

In a more recent image featuring Erika speaking from the same space, the photo was gone, and some viewers also observed that she wasn't wearing her wedding ring.

