Candace Owens Slams Erika Kirk for Bringing Turning Point USA Staffer to Film Charlie Kirk's Casket: Not 'Normal'

Article continues below advertisement

Conservative commentator Candace Owens weighed in on a viral social media debate involving Erika Kirk following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk. The discussion began after a widely shared tweet criticized a video of Erika filming a casket-side moment for social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens' Response

Source: mega Candace Owens called Erika Kirk’s casket video 'not normal.'

"Alright, if I die, and my wife has her friend record her doing this over my casket for a social media moment, I hereby grant you permission to criticize her for it," the post read. "Everyone was rooting for Erika Kirk and TPUSA after Charlie died. They are the ones who turned everyone off..." Candace responded by alleging that the person filming Erika was not a friend or family member, but a staffer from Turning Point USA, the organization Charlie founded. "The worst part is that it wasn't her friend recording it," Candace wrote. "It was the head of fundraising at Turning Point USA. Erika did not bring a single personal friend or family member to Utah with her."

Article continues below advertisement

The worst part is that it wasn’t her friend recording it. It was the head of fundraising at Turning Point USA. Erika did not bring a single personal friend or family member to Utah with her.

There is no amount of propaganda that will ever make that normal.

Mind you, the Vice… https://t.co/ZYkk2KS4yQ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 16, 2026 Source: @realcandaceo/X Erika Kirk was allegedly filmed at Charlie Kirk's casket by a TPUSA staffer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Owens said there was no family by the grieving wife's side.

She continued her criticism in the same thread, adding, "There is no amount of propaganda that will ever make that normal." Candace also claimed that additional support had been offered for those wishing to attend services. "Mind you, the Vice President offered to fly people in aboard Air Force 2," she wrote. "Charlie's entire family flew in. Erika chose to be comforted by Stacy Sheridan, recording her crying."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Embarrassing'

Source: mega Owens also labeled the move as 'propaganda.'

The exchange quickly gained traction online, with users agreeing with Candace's observation. "Yeah… that's what makes it feel off. When the people around you in a raw moment are political staff and donors instead of actual friends or family, it stops feeling personal and starts feeling staged," someone wrote. "That's so sad and weird. Her own 'support' was a fundraising boss filming her tears instead of real friends or family. Even the VP offered flights, but she went solo. No spin can make that feel normal or healthy. Heartbreaking choice," another said. "This was the first red flag for me....period," a third wrote. "Nothing was normal about that video. It's the first time I started side-eyeing the whole thing," a user admitted. "Why did Erik show her husband's dead body? That's embarrassing!" someone said. Another said: "Mourning shouldn't need branding, lighting, or a social media handler." "It was all for show. And from that one video, she showed me enough to know that something wasn't right in her head, and it wasn't just the grief. The firework eulogy sealed the deal," a comment read.

Missing Picture, More Backlash

Source: mega Users agreed with Owens and called the video 'embarrassing.'