Candace Owens Insists Turning Point USA Halftime Show 'Scammed Its Views' in Latest Attack on Erika Kirk-Led Organization

composite photo of candace owens and kid rock
Source: mega; Turning Point USA

Candace Owens suggested that Turning Point USA lied about the number of people who tuned in to its 'All-American Halftime Show.'

Feb. 9 2026, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

Candace Owens alleged that Turning Point USA lied about the number of people who tuned in to its "All-American" halftime show.

Following the Sunday, February 8, event starring Kid Rock, which was billed as an alternative to the Super Bowl LX's halftime presentation headlined by Latin superstar Bad Bunny, TPUSA producer Blake Neff claimed on X that it had racked up over 5 million views.

Meanwhile, Owens wrote on her own account later, "We have an organization that scammed its views by paying platform advertisers, followed by influencers to pretend they broke records."

'I Hate Both Options'

image of Candace Owens slammed both halftime shows.
Source: mega

Candace Owens slammed both halftime shows.

The conservative podcaster previously commented on an X post that showed the livestream's viewer numbers at just under 6,000, writing, "The problem with people who have a lot of money they didn’t earn, is that they tend to have no idea how stuff actually works."

Owens, 36, also criticized the selection of Bad Bunny, 31, as this year's headliner. "I am sorry but I hate both options," she wrote, before bashing the Puerto Rican singer for performing mostly in Spanish.

"We have a half-time show presented without a word of English spoken," she declared.

'An Affront to the Greatness of America'

image of Donald Trump bashed Bad Bunny's halftime show performance, calling it 'absolutely terrible.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump bashed Bad Bunny's halftime show performance, calling it 'absolutely terrible.'

Owens' words echoed that of Donald Trump, who penned on Truth Social following the show, "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying."

The president, 79, also dubbed it "absolutely terrible" and "one of the worst EVER," describing it as "an affront to the Greatness of America."

The hitmaker's notably performance served as an ode to Latin culture and the Latin-American community.

"This 'Show' is just a 'slap in the face' to our Country," he ranted. "There is nothing inspirational about this mess."

Candace Owens Continues to Critique TPUSA Head Erika Kirk

image of Candace Owens has it out for Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk.
Source: mega

Candace Owens has it out for Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk.

Meanwhile, Owens attacking Turning Point USA is nothing new, as the political commentator has seemingly made it her mission to take down the conservative youth organization's CEO, Erika Kirk.

Owens has been an outspoken critic of Erika, who stepped into her right-wing activist husband Charlie Kirk's shoes after he was assassinated on September 10, 2025. Charlie co-founded TPUSA in 2012.

The podcast host — was friends with Charlie — has repeatedly called out Erika, 37, for exhibiting unusual behavior following her husband's tragic death at 31, as she's made numerous countless public appearances and recently had a bunch of TPUSA staffers fired.

image of Candace Owens recently released leaked recordings of the widow on her show.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; mega

Candace Owens recently released leaked recordings of the widow on her show.

In an episode of her show on January 28, Candace released a leaked video of the widowed mother-of-two that showed her smiling and laughing in a Zoom meeting days after Charlie was shot dead.

One day earlier, she released an audio recording of Erika in which she could be heard bragging about donations and merchandise sales.

"I want to remind you that Charlie has not been dead for two weeks," Candace said. "It is the general tone that is off-putting, it's the laughter that is off-putting."

