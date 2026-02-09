NEWS Candace Owens Insists Turning Point USA Halftime Show 'Scammed Its Views' in Latest Attack on Erika Kirk-Led Organization Source: mega; Turning Point USA Candace Owens suggested that Turning Point USA lied about the number of people who tuned in to its 'All-American Halftime Show.' Allie Fasanella Feb. 9 2026, Published 4:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

'I Hate Both Options'

Source: mega Candace Owens slammed both halftime shows.

The conservative podcaster previously commented on an X post that showed the livestream's viewer numbers at just under 6,000, writing, "The problem with people who have a lot of money they didn’t earn, is that they tend to have no idea how stuff actually works." Owens, 36, also criticized the selection of Bad Bunny, 31, as this year's headliner. "I am sorry but I hate both options," she wrote, before bashing the Puerto Rican singer for performing mostly in Spanish. "We have a half-time show presented without a word of English spoken," she declared.

'An Affront to the Greatness of America'

Source: mega Donald Trump bashed Bad Bunny's halftime show performance, calling it 'absolutely terrible.'

Owens' words echoed that of Donald Trump, who penned on Truth Social following the show, "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying." The president, 79, also dubbed it "absolutely terrible" and "one of the worst EVER," describing it as "an affront to the Greatness of America." The hitmaker's notably performance served as an ode to Latin culture and the Latin-American community. "This 'Show' is just a 'slap in the face' to our Country," he ranted. "There is nothing inspirational about this mess."

Candace Owens Continues to Critique TPUSA Head Erika Kirk

Source: mega Candace Owens has it out for Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk.

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; mega Candace Owens recently released leaked recordings of the widow on her show.