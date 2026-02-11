Erika Kirk Faces Backlash After Allegedly Removing Wedding Photo With Charlie From Bookshelf: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk may be quietly turning a page. Five months after the September 2025 death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, social media users believe the mother-of-two has made a subtle but noticeable change inside her home office.

Sharp-eyed fans on X compared two screenshots taken during separate recordings filmed in what appeared to be the Kirks’ office. In the older image, captured during an episode of “The Charlie Kirk Show,” a framed wedding photo of Charlie and Erika could clearly be seen sitting on a bookshelf behind him.

Source: @kirawontmiss/X Fans noticed a wedding photo missing from Erika Kirk’s bookshelf.

But in a more recent screenshot featuring Erika speaking from the same room, the wedding picture was no longer visible in the background. Observers also pointed out that she did not appear to be wearing her wedding ring.

Naturally, the internet had plenty to say. “People noticed that Erika Kirk has removed the wedding photo with Charlie Kirk from his bookshelf 😬,” one person wrote. Another added, “Is her wedding ring off too?? Charlie deserved so much better.” “WHAT. THE. ACTUAL. F----,” a third user reacted. A fourth commented, “Makes total sense honestly. Poor Charlie.”

People noticed that Erika Kirk has removed the wedding photo with Charlie Kirk from his bookshelf 😬 pic.twitter.com/Qt3kgTDUlw — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 11, 2026 Source: @kirawontmiss/X

Candace Owens, Charlie’s longtime friend who has publicly shared her own theories about his death, also chimed in. “It’s entirely possible Charlie removed it when he removed his wedding ring the night before. When they had a priest come pray over them and their marriage…” Candace wrote.

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram The widow also appeared to not be wearing her wedding ring.

One user went even further, posting, “She was a woman who didn’t want to be a Mom and a stay home home Mom. She wanted fame, she wanted recognition, she wanted money, but she surely didn’t want to have Charlie. That’s what my eyes tell me, my soul too, and anyone willing to believe true evil exists like that.” “Holy s--- Candace. Can’t wait to get the rest of it!” another added.

The renewed online chatter comes shortly after Candace released leaked audio from a virtual call involving Erika and Turning Point USA staffers. In the recording, Erika praised the team for helping her "pull off the event of the century" and celebrated fundraising momentum for the conservative youth organization founded by her late husband.

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Candace Owens released leaked audio of Erika Kirk speaking to staffers.

"Were at over 200,000 merch sales," she said during the meeting. "It just keeps bumping up like crazy." Later in the call, Erika reminded staff that "grief comes in waves" and shared that "Charlie would want us to get back to work." "We have so much to do, which is exciting," she said. "Since his assassination, we have 100,000 chapter requests, we have 300,000 new donors. I think we have 50,000 plus hat orders."

It’s entirely possible Charlie removed it when he removed his wedding ring the night before.



When they had a priest come pray over them and their marriage… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 11, 2026 Source: @RealCandaceO/X

Reacting to the audio during the January 27 episode of her show, Candace expressed concern about the tone of the conversation. "I want to remind you that Charlie has not been dead for two weeks," she said. "It is the general tone that is off-putting, it's the laughter that is off-putting," Candace continued. "We're talking about numbers and metrics..."

She also referenced a moment in which Erika remarked, "My husband is dead, not to be morbid," calling the comment unusual. "That's moving pretty quickly to the acceptance phase," Candace said. "Now, we know everybody grieves differently..." she added. "But in my imagination, I don't..I just thought she would be more upset."

Source: MEGA Social media users reacted strongly to the screenshots.