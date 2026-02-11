or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Erika Kirk
OK LogoNEWS

Erika Kirk Faces Backlash After Allegedly Removing Wedding Photo With Charlie From Bookshelf: Photo

erika kirk allegedly removes wedding photo
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram;@kirawontmiss/X

Erika Kirk faced backlash after fans noticed her wedding photo with Charlie missing from a bookshelf.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk may be quietly turning a page.

Five months after the September 2025 death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, social media users believe the mother-of-two has made a subtle but noticeable change inside her home office.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharp-eyed fans on X compared two screenshots taken during separate recordings filmed in what appeared to be the Kirks’ office. In the older image, captured during an episode of “The Charlie Kirk Show,” a framed wedding photo of Charlie and Erika could clearly be seen sitting on a bookshelf behind him.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Fans noticed a wedding photo missing from Erika Kirk’s bookshelf.
Source: @kirawontmiss/X

Fans noticed a wedding photo missing from Erika Kirk’s bookshelf.

Article continues below advertisement

But in a more recent screenshot featuring Erika speaking from the same room, the wedding picture was no longer visible in the background. Observers also pointed out that she did not appear to be wearing her wedding ring.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, the internet had plenty to say.

“People noticed that Erika Kirk has removed the wedding photo with Charlie Kirk from his bookshelf 😬,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Is her wedding ring off too?? Charlie deserved so much better.”

“WHAT. THE. ACTUAL. F----,” a third user reacted.

A fourth commented, “Makes total sense honestly. Poor Charlie.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kirawontmiss/X
Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens, Charlie’s longtime friend who has publicly shared her own theories about his death, also chimed in.

“It’s entirely possible Charlie removed it when he removed his wedding ring the night before. When they had a priest come pray over them and their marriage…” Candace wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The widow also appeared to not be wearing her wedding ring.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

The widow also appeared to not be wearing her wedding ring.

Article continues below advertisement

One user went even further, posting, “She was a woman who didn’t want to be a Mom and a stay home home Mom. She wanted fame, she wanted recognition, she wanted money, but she surely didn’t want to have Charlie. That’s what my eyes tell me, my soul too, and anyone willing to believe true evil exists like that.”

“Holy s--- Candace. Can’t wait to get the rest of it!” another added.

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The renewed online chatter comes shortly after Candace released leaked audio from a virtual call involving Erika and Turning Point USA staffers. In the recording, Erika praised the team for helping her "pull off the event of the century" and celebrated fundraising momentum for the conservative youth organization founded by her late husband.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Candace Owens released leaked audio of Erika Kirk speaking to staffers.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Candace Owens released leaked audio of Erika Kirk speaking to staffers.

Article continues below advertisement

"Were at over 200,000 merch sales," she said during the meeting. "It just keeps bumping up like crazy."

Later in the call, Erika reminded staff that "grief comes in waves" and shared that "Charlie would want us to get back to work."

"We have so much to do, which is exciting," she said. "Since his assassination, we have 100,000 chapter requests, we have 300,000 new donors. I think we have 50,000 plus hat orders."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @RealCandaceO/X
Article continues below advertisement

Reacting to the audio during the January 27 episode of her show, Candace expressed concern about the tone of the conversation.

"I want to remind you that Charlie has not been dead for two weeks," she said.

"It is the general tone that is off-putting, it's the laughter that is off-putting," Candace continued. "We're talking about numbers and metrics..."

Article continues below advertisement

She also referenced a moment in which Erika remarked, "My husband is dead, not to be morbid," calling the comment unusual.

"That's moving pretty quickly to the acceptance phase," Candace said.

"Now, we know everybody grieves differently..." she added. "But in my imagination, I don't..I just thought she would be more upset."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Social media users reacted strongly to the screenshots.
Source: MEGA

Social media users reacted strongly to the screenshots.

"I want to be clear that the overall mood of this call is extraordinarily upbeat, it's extraordinarily happy," Candace concluded.

Candace later claimed that employees on the call privately told her they felt “weird” when Erika encouraged them to take time off to grieve if needed — especially when she herself did not appear visibly emotional as Charlie’s widow.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.