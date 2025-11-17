or
Candace Owens Sparks New Conspiracy Theory About Britney Spears Amid the Singer's Mental Health Concerns

Photo of Candace Owens and Britney Spears
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; MEGA

Candace Owens sparked a new conspiracy theory about Britney Spears, claiming the singer was 'infiltrated' by outside influences that drove her conservatorship.

Nov. 17 2025, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Candace Owens has a new conspiracy theory that Britney Spears was “infiltrated” by outside influences that drove the pop star’s nearly 14-year conservatorship.

“The Calvary Chapel was also involved in Britney Spears’ conservatorship,” Owens, 36, claimed during a Friday, November 14 livestream.

Though the talk show host admitted she didn’t know all the details of Spears’ situation, her experiences around Kanye West during his mental health battles left her with the “gist of the fact that celebrities are very much controlled.”

Candace Owens Shared Bizarre Britney Spears Theory

Photo of Candace Owens shared a new theory about Britney Spears and her conservatorship.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens shared a new theory about Britney Spears and her conservatorship.

“What they can, what they can’t say, who they’re allowed to date and if they step one bit out of the carefully orchestrated narrative, something comes down on them and begins to control them,” she told her listeners. “I get the gist. So we can have a little bit more of a gist, particularly who they were referencing is Lou Taylor. Lou Taylor apparently was very much involved. That is what has been heavily insinuated and even by Britney Spears herself. [Lou] got involved and pushed for this conservatorship. That is what is alleged.”

Taylor initially worked as a business manager for the singer's younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, starting in 2004. In 2007, when 16-year-old Jamie Lynn became pregnant, Lou – whose husband is a pastor – suggested sending her to a faith-based residential program, but their mother, Lynne Spears, rejected the idea.

Around the same time, Lou was publicly described as a “Spears family spokesperson” in a January 2008 interview about Britney.

Lou Taylor Allegedly Discussed Conservatorship With Britney's Dad

Photo of Candace Owens slammed Jamie Spears for committing Britney Spears to 'The Circus Tour' months after her conservatorship began.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; MEGA

Candace Owens slammed Jamie Spears for committing Britney Spears to 'The Circus Tour' months after her conservatorship began.

That same month, Lou allegedly began discussing with Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, about the possibility of petitioning the court for a temporary conservatorship, according to Lynne’s memoir, Through the Storm. Britney’s conservatorship was granted in February 2008, yet her father proceeded with committing her to The Circus Tour, announced just months later, which went on to gross over $130 million.

Candace Owens Slammed Jamie Spears

Photo of Candace Owens said Britney Spears was 'infiltrated' by her inner circle.
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens said Britney Spears was 'infiltrated' by her inner circle.

“So she was mentally ill, but not mentally ill enough to prevent her from making more money and allowing them to control their money, so what we’re describing here is effectively an infiltration,” Owens claimed. “Instantly, with Lou Taylor talking about God and prayers, that’s a lot of what you start to see. And then when you look beneath that layer, you start to ask questions, then suddenly, the God people get upset.”

Jamie Spears 'Donated' Money to Business Manager's Church

Photo of Jamie Spears allegedly donated money to Lou Taylor's husband's church.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Spears allegedly donated money to Lou Taylor's husband's church.

Taylor’s husband, Rob Taylor, is a senior pastor at the Calvary Chapel in Brentwood, Calif. Legal documents showed that Jamie “at times donated 10 percent of [income derived from Britney] to a church run by the Taylors, according to a financial document reviewed by The Times.”

“The idea of a hostile takeover, designed as faith-based almost? Like we’re doing the right thing here and we’re trying to help," Candace told listeners. "Let’s say the course of this idea of companies, people and organizations being taken over via scandals because the people who seem to get involved don’t exactly have the qualifications to be in the C-Suite or to be the heads of companies at all … Lou Taylor’s qualifications are somewhat lacking.”

