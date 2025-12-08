Candice Swanepoel Goes Braless in Plunging White Sequin Gown: Photos
Dec. 8 2025, Published 5:58 p.m. ET
Candice Swanepoel channeled her inner Victoria’s Secret Angel in a plunging white gown.
The supermodel, 37, showed off her cleavage in a low-cut, sequin design from MÔNOT on Saturday, December 6.
Swanepoel went braless in the elegant attire, which she paired with diamond rings and earrings. She swept her hair into a sleek low bun and posed for selfies in the hallway and bathroom mirror.
The starlet attended a dinner alongside several other famous faces, including Alton Mason and Cindy Bruna. She also chatted with fashion editor and stylist Carlos Nazario, who stopped by her seat to say hello.
Elsewhere in her photo dump, Swanepoel donned an oversized white dress adorned with pearl buttons. She bleached her eyebrows blonde to match her hair and captured videos of her new look in the bathroom.
The 37-year-old capped off her photo dump with behind-the-scenes snaps showing her hair, makeup and nail inspiration for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which took place on October 15.
“A week in glam around the world 👽 💅 📸💕 ✈️,” she captioned her post.
Fellow supermodel Taylor Hill wrote, “Candyyyy 🥰,” while Joan Smalls added, “Baddieeeee.”
Mason and Bruna posted red hearts and heart-eyes emojis.
Candice Swanepoel Stars in 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Swanepoel stunned at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, rocking large gold wings and extensive gold jewelry on the runway. This marked her 13th show for the brand, as she made her first catwalk appearance in 2007.
Candice Swanepoel's Wellness Routine
In a previous interview, the blonde beauty revealed how she stays runway ready.
"I’ve always been in tune with my body. I started dancing when I was really young, and it just gives you a different sense of your body,” she explained. “Then I started with Victoria’s Secret and building my body with Justin [Gelband]. I’ve been lucky – I was born with quite a fast metabolism. I’m that girl who orders the healthy plate with a side of fries. Your body is like a machine and everyone’s is different. I know mine quite well."
The mom-of-two added, "Lately, I’ve been doing my workouts at night because I’ve had full days with my baby. I’ve been doing my own kind of yoga. It’s not traditional yoga, but I put on some music and mix in some Pilates and squat resistance stuff I’ve learned over the years. It’s calm: I can meditate through it and get some flow with some music. It’s a little ritual for me. I do it every time I feel overwhelmed and stressed – I try at least twice a week. How often I do it depends on if I get my baby down or not.”