Model Candice Swanepoel Stuns in Itty Bitty Orange Bikini: Watch
Candice Swanepoel is showing off her fit figure!
The Victoria's Secret model shared a stunning video on Instagram, rocking a tiny orange bikini with a gold accent at the waist, courtesy of her swimwear brand Tropic of C.
“New lush amber eco set for sacred jungle escapes,” the brand captioned the post.
In the video, Swanepoel stood among lush tropical plants, with the camera zooming in to showcase her toned figure. At one point, she turned around, showing off her booty while flipping her blonde hair, before walking toward the camera.
Naturally, her followers couldn’t help but flood the comments section with compliments.
“🔥🔥🔥,” one wrote, while another gushed, “Perfection ❤️ Candice and the bikini are beautiful.”
“CEO is glowing 🧡 we need her skincare and workout routine,” said a third fan.
“Absolutely beautiful! Love this color too,” a fourth commented.
One fan was even in awe, wondering, “This woman has 2 kiddos. How??”
Swanepoel also shared some photos of the same beachwear on her personal account, this time paired with a blazer featuring a funky green, yellow and orange design.
“Welcome to the jungle 🌿 Meet the new tropical hues of the season 🧡,” she wrote in the caption.
The post comes shortly after fans noticed a shift in the model’s appearance. After walking the Victoria's Secret runway for the first time in six years, many pointed out her more defined facial features, from sculpted cheekbones to a sharper jawline.
Although she has never confirmed undergoing any procedures, she's shared details about her self-care routine in the past.
"I've tried a couple of things," she previously told UBeauty. "There is no miracle procedure, in my opinion, but I do find laser procedures to be preventative and help the skin from aging."
"I have oily skin, so I need to do extraction facials occasionally and am a firm believer in exfoliating and trying your best to stay out of the sun – something that is very hard for me to do,” she added.
When it comes to her eating habits, she explained, "I don't stick to a specific diet. I eat whatever my body needs or craves. I have to eat a lot to maintain my weight, so I'm lucky I can eat anything, but I do focus on foods that make me feel good and give me more energy."
As for fitness, she makes sure to stay in shape by not overdoing her exercises in order “to keep a natural feminine figure.”
"My routine is constantly changing but depending on what is going on in my life, I am either allowing my body to rest or working out for a specific goal," she revealed. "My goals when working out are to build on my foundation. I am naturally extremely thin, so I need to add weights to keep my curves, which is how I feel my best and most beautiful.”
She added: "I also work out just for the mental strength. If I am overwhelmed, I feel working out helps me to feel mentally stronger, too."