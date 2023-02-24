Cara Delevingne Spotted With Girlfriend Minke After Admitting She Needed To Step Back From The Spotlight
Cara Delevingne was spotted with girlfriend Minke grabbing healthy drinks in a casual L.A. outing.
The supermodel and her partner of nine months were seen leaving specialty grocery store Erewhon, with the star holding green drinks while Minke left with a brown bag of food.
The pair were wearing casual workout attire — Delevingne in a black hoodie, black leggings and high-top black sneakers. She wore her hair natural under a black beanie and added large circular sunglasses.
Minke matched her lover, also wearing a black beanie and circular sunglasses. Additionally, she wore maroon leggings, a gray crew neck sweatshirt and hot pink sneakers.
The couple began their relationship in June of 2022 after being spotted in Italy together, though their relationship has been primarily out of the spotlight since.
On February 14, the actress’ show Planet Sex was released in the U.S. after being shown in the U.K. a few months before. The docuseries follows the LGBTQ+ icon’s “journey to self-discovery” as she discusses sex and sexuality with people around the world.
As OK! previously reported, the 30-year-old decided she would take a break from Hollywood, and she described how reaching the milestone age has changed her.
"That is a real thing, about women being in their prime in their 30s ... I just don't care anymore. I'm a lot more gentle with myself and nice to myself and I think something's changed this year, for sure,” the author said.
She added that in her 20’s she would feel "self-doubt all the time" — something she is trying to put past her.
The Only Murders in the Building alum shared, "[I am] taking the time to heal and focus on myself and what I want to do."
Last year, the model's inner circle grew worried over her potential substance abuse, potentially leading to an intervention.
"They are desperately trying to make her understand that it is not too late for her to get well. They're going on about how a long, intensive stint in rehab would help get her back on track, but Cara played dumb. She keeps telling them, 'I don't know what you're talking about. I'm doing great,'" a source spilled.
Daily Mail previously reported on Delevingne's outing.