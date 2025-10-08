Cardi B's Ex Offset Admits He 'Stepped Out' During Marriage as She Prepares to Welcome Baby No. 4 With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Article continues below advertisement

Offset isn’t holding back while reflecting on why his marriage to Cardi B fell apart. "I should've respected her way more, you know what I mean?” Offset, 33, told host Keke Palmer during the Tuesday, October 7, episode of the “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” podcast. “I made bad decisions as a man, like stepping out."

Article continues below advertisement

Offset Admitted He 'Stepped Out' During Cardi B Marriage

Source: MEGA Offset revealed he was unfaithful to Cardi B during their seven-year marriage.

Offset and Cardi B, 32, were married for nearly seven years and hit several bumps in the road before the “WAP” artist filed for divorce in July 2024. When speaking about the end of their marriage, the “Freak No More” rapper admitted his infidelity played a role.

Article continues below advertisement

Offset Confessed to 'a Lot of Mistakes'

Source: MEGA Offset confessed that he 'made a lot of mistakes' in his marriage to Cardi B.

"That’s why when she left, I had to take that on the chin," explained the Migos rapper, who shares children Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 13 months, with Cardi. "I was being selfish, you know what I mean? And I can say that as a man. I'm a grown man." The “Handsome and Wealthy” rapper acknowledged he made “a lot of mistakes,” adding, “[There's] a lot of things that I did wrong. She did things that was wrong."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi B Addressed Split From Offset 1 Day Earlier

Source: MEGA Cardi B explained that she 'felt the love dying' between her and Offset.

Cardi addressed her split from Offset one day earlier during an appearance on the “Jay Shetty” podcast. “I felt the love dying. From my end, from his end, I was very lonely because I chose to be lonely,” she explained. "It took months for the heart to say, 'You're done.' Instead of my mouth and my brain. My heart had to be like, 'You're done.' Because you could say it and you could take actions but even if you take actions, if you're not done you're not done." Cardi has since moved on to a new relationship and is currently expecting her fourth child with her new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. "I'm excited, I'm happy I feel like I'm in a good space," she told Gayle King last month. "I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, and me and my man, we're very supportive of each other."

Cardi B Recalled Asking Shakira for Advice

Source: MEGA Cardi B revealed she asked Shakira for advice.