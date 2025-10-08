or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Cardi B
OK LogoNEWS

Cardi B's Ex Offset Admits He 'Stepped Out' During Marriage as She Prepares to Welcome Baby No. 4 With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Photo of Offset and Cardi B
Source: MEGA

Offset isn’t biting his tongue when it comes to why his and Cardi B's marriage fell apart.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2025, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Offset isn’t holding back while reflecting on why his marriage to Cardi B fell apart.

"I should've respected her way more, you know what I mean?” Offset, 33, told host Keke Palmer during the Tuesday, October 7, episode of the “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” podcast. “I made bad decisions as a man, like stepping out."

Article continues below advertisement

Offset Admitted He 'Stepped Out' During Cardi B Marriage

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Offset revealed that he was unfaithful to Cardi B during their 7-year marriage.
Source: MEGA

Offset revealed he was unfaithful to Cardi B during their seven-year marriage.

Offset and Cardi B, 32, were married for nearly seven years and hit several bumps in the road before the “WAP” artist filed for divorce in July 2024.

When speaking about the end of their marriage, the “Freak No More” rapper admitted his infidelity played a role.

Article continues below advertisement

Offset Confessed to 'a Lot of Mistakes'

Photo of Offset confessed that he 'made a lot of mistakes' in his marriage to Cardi B.
Source: MEGA

Offset confessed that he 'made a lot of mistakes' in his marriage to Cardi B.

"That’s why when she left, I had to take that on the chin," explained the Migos rapper, who shares children Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 13 months, with Cardi. "I was being selfish, you know what I mean? And I can say that as a man. I'm a grown man."

The “Handsome and Wealthy” rapper acknowledged he made “a lot of mistakes,” adding, “[There's] a lot of things that I did wrong. She did things that was wrong."

MORE ON:
Cardi B

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi B Addressed Split From Offset 1 Day Earlier

Photo of Cardi B explained that she 'felt the love dying' between her and Offset.
Source: MEGA

Cardi B explained that she 'felt the love dying' between her and Offset.

Cardi addressed her split from Offset one day earlier during an appearance on the “Jay Shetty” podcast.

“I felt the love dying. From my end, from his end, I was very lonely because I chose to be lonely,” she explained. "It took months for the heart to say, 'You're done.' Instead of my mouth and my brain. My heart had to be like, 'You're done.' Because you could say it and you could take actions but even if you take actions, if you're not done you're not done."

Cardi has since moved on to a new relationship and is currently expecting her fourth child with her new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.

"I'm excited, I'm happy I feel like I'm in a good space," she told Gayle King last month. "I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, and me and my man, we're very supportive of each other."

Cardi B Recalled Asking Shakira for Advice

Photo of Cardi B revealed she asked Shakira for advice.
Source: MEGA

Cardi B revealed she asked Shakira for advice.

Cardi B recalled asking Shakira for advice in 2023 when they worked on their song “Punteria,” as the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was going through her own scandal after her then-boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, had allegedly cheated on her during their 11-year relationship.

"Around that time I was working with Shakira and I was like, how the f--- did you over overcame this? Like, how did you overcame this?” Cardi recalled. “And [she’s] like, ‘It's going to happen.’ And [I'm] like, ‘It will never happen.’ And it happened. It took some crying, it took some thoughts, scary thoughts."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.