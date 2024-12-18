Cardi B Demands Offset Sign Divorce Papers Immediately in Nasty Social Media Exchange 5 Months After She Filed

On Wednesday, December 18, the "WAP" vocalist referred to the father of her children — who has three other kids from previous relationships — as a "babymomma acting b----," to which he replied that she looked "like a h--," claiming she only cares about hooking up with other men.

"So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d---?? You sound like a dummy... trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people," Cardi replied in the since-deleted messages.