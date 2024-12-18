Cardi B Demands Offset Sign Divorce Papers Immediately in Nasty Social Media Exchange 5 Months After She Filed
She's over it!
Though Cardi B and Offset recently sparked reconciliation rumors when the mom-of-three came out to celebrate her husband's December 14 birthday, it was revealed via a heated social media exchange that Cardi wants to go through with the divorce papers she filed in July.
On Wednesday, December 18, the "WAP" vocalist referred to the father of her children — who has three other kids from previous relationships — as a "babymomma acting b----," to which he replied that she looked "like a h--," claiming she only cares about hooking up with other men.
"So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d---?? You sound like a dummy... trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people," Cardi replied in the since-deleted messages.
The Grammy winner, 32, appeared to be at her wits end, as she added, "Congratulations!! F-- off and sign the papers TODAY."
The Love & Hip Hop: New York alum also told Offset to stop harassing the guys she talks to, writing, "I don’t bother none of the h--- you f--- but every guy I talk to you DMing and talkin s--- about me like let’s not!"
The Migos rapper, 33, said he wouldn't sign the divorce documents until his estranged wife agreed to "split custody" of their three children.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, Cardi announced she was pregnant with their third child after she revealed they were splitting up. However, the dad-of-six was there when she gave birth in September.
The twosome have had a rocky relationship since marrying in 2017, as they first separated in 2018 but reconciled. The Bronx native then filed for divorce in 2020, but they once again got back together.
She also revealed in December 2023 she had been "single for a minute," but in May 2024, the stars were seen holding hands.
Shortly after, the "Bodak Yellow" vocalist commented on their confusing relationship status in an interview.
"We think it through, because we do love each other. It's not even about love," she explained of their up and down dynamic.
"We’re best friends," Cardi continued. "And it's like, 'OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.' It's not even about 'How do you leave a partner?' How do you stop talking to your best friend?"
Cardi admitted she doesn't always make her marriage a priority.
"My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don’t realize that I'm putting so many things before my relationship," she spilled. "My kids come before anything. I sometimes feel like I do probably put my relationship last."