OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
'Tell the Truth': Offset Accuses Estranged Wife Cardi B of Sleeping With Someone Else While Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Composite photo of Offset and Cardi B.
Source: MEGA

Offset threw shade at Cardi B on social media amid their divorce.

By:

Sept. 26 2024, Published 11:18 a.m. ET

Was Cardi B cheating on Offset?

When the “WAP” rapper, 31, went on Instagram Live on Wednesday, September 25, many couldn’t help but notice the shocking accusation the Migos member made about his baby mama.

offset accuses estranged wife cardi b sleeping someone else pregnant
Source: MEGA

Offset claimed that Cardi B was sleeping with someone else while pregnant with their child.

“U f----- with a baby inside, tell the truth!!” the “Walk It Talk It” artist penned about Cardi, who filed for divorce from him in late July.

In response to Offset’s claim, Cardi seemed to confirm the rumor, penning, “AND DID !!!!!!”

Despite their split, the brunette beauty and the 32-year-old came together to welcome their third baby on September 7.

offset accuses estranged wife cardi b sleeping someone else pregnant
Source: MEGA

Cardi B seemed to confirm his accusation by replaying, 'AND DID !!!!!!'

"The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖," the “Up” songstress wrote alongside a photo of herself holding the newborn alongside Offset, and their other two kids, Wave and Kulture.

Amid the duo’s split, many commented on the musicians’ unique relationship.

"Offset is the father of her baby, so y’all expect him not to be there because that’s not y’all business," one user said, as another noted, "Yall hating on Offset and yall baby daddy ain’t involved ☕️."

Others shared their support for the now-family-of-five, with one person saying, "Congratulations queen 👑❤️," while another added, "Congratulations 😍."

offset accuses estranged wife cardi b sleeping someone else pregnant
Source: MEGA

Cardi B and Offset reunited for their son's birthday amid their divorce.

As OK! previously reported, Cardi B announced her pregnancy the same day her divorce filing came to light.

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all, renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!" she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The celeb continued: "I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test lying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!"

In addition to Offset commenting about the possibility of Cardi being unfaithful in their marriage, the star seemed to throw shade at the Grammy winner right after their split.

offset accuses estranged wife cardi b sleeping someone else pregnant
Source: MEGA

Cardi B and Offset filed for divorce in July 2024.

Amid the news, Offset “liked” a headline, which read, “Oop! Offset Slapped With Divorce Papers Amid Being Accused of Cheating: ‘This Is Something She Wants to Do.’”

Many thought that his choice to "heart" the post was his way of mocking the fact he may have been cheating.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

“He might go down as the worst husband in history…” someone penned, while a second user said, “He really don’t care 😂 He just made her a single mother of 3.”

