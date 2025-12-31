NEWS Cardi B Puts Fans on Blast After They 'Drag' Her Relationship With Stefon Diggs: 'It's Enough!' Source: MEGA Rapper Cardi B fired back at online critics after they took aim at her romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs. Olivia Salamone Dec. 31 2025, Published 10:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Rapper Cardi B fired back at online critics this week after fans took aim at her romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs. In a candid video posted to X on December 29, Cardi addressed days of negative comments and urged followers to “calm down” and stop “dragging” her personal life online.

Source: @iamcardib/twitter Rapper Cardi B fired back at online critics after fans took aim at her romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

"Y’all need to calm down,” the rapper, 33, began in the video. "Is y’all cool? Y’all been dragging me for three or four days. And y’all been a little bit too mean. Like, alright now. Y’all being a little bit too mean." The "Bodak Yellow" singer appeared to be lying in bed wearing a cheetah print bonnet as she addressed her "mean" fans. She continued, "I can’t change s---. I can’t go back in time. I already had a baby. Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p-----? Huh? I don’t know what y’all want me to do. Y’all want me to leave my man and f--- yours?”

We need a reset pic.twitter.com/sHM7LnWQ7B — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 29, 2025

Source: MEGA The Grammy winner added that she is stressed heading into 2026 as she preps for her upcoming Little Miss Drama Tour.

The Grammy winner added that she is worried heading into 2026 as she preps for her upcoming Little Miss Drama Tour. "I have so much work to do once January starts that it’s stressing me out," she explained. "I’m gonna be away from my baby, my babies, away from my personal life, away from my home. I have to rehearse for 10 to 12 hours a day for tour. There are so many elements of production that I’m missing for tour. I’m already super stressed out, you know what I’m saying?” The rapper went on to ask her fans, whom she called her "support system," to "love" her. "I want y’all to come to my tour and enjoy yourself with me. Don’t be dragging me. It’s enough. It's enough," she begged. Cardi then added between blowing kisses: "I love y’all. I want good for y’all. I want health, money, prosperity, happiness for this new year for y’all. Wish me the same thing. Leave me alone, though. S---! D---, y’all scare me sometimes."

Why Were Cardi's Fans Being So Mean?

Source: MEGA The couple welcomed their first child together, a son, in November.

The backlash ramped up when the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a son, in November — appeared to spend Christmas separately, sparking speculation about trouble in their relationship. During the holidays, the New England Patriots wide receiver, 32, shared snaps of three of his babies on his Instagram Story. In one post, Diggs reposted an image of Cardi holding their newborn in front of a Christmas tree. He hinted they were spending the holidays apart in the caption. "Miss Yaw!!!" he wrote over the image. "Don’t be squeezing him too tight you making him soft," he joked.

Source: MEGA The singer and football star went Instagram official in June.