Cardi B Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4! Rapper 'Excited' to Welcome First Child With NFL Boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Sept. 17 2025, Published 8:37 a.m. ET
Cardi B said fans "better buy" her new album — because she has a baby on the way!
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is pregnant with her and boyfriend Stefon Diggs' first child, the mom-of-three revealed during a guest appearance on the Wednesday, September 17, episode of CBS Mornings while promoting her new album, Am I The Drama?.
Speaking to host Gayle King, Cardi B said she's due in February, as she gushed: "I'm excited, I'm happy I feel like I'm in a good space."
"I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, and me and my man, we're very supportive of each other," Cardi B, 32, shared, shouting out Diggs — a wide receiver for the New England Patriots.
"By the way now that I talk about it, y'all better buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that stuff," joked the "Up" rapper — who shares her three other children, Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1, with her estranged husband, Offset, 33.
While Diggs, 31, keeps most of his personal life private, he frequently posts with his daughter, Nova, 8, via social media.
In addition to being the father of her unborn child, the professional football star even provided Cardi B with a bit of inspiration behind her new album — which includes a song called "Safe."
"And he just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong," the award-winning artist expressed. "I mean, like, two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout ... People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me."
Cardi B was found not liable in a civil assault trial earlier this month — and backlash she faced from it made her question releasing new tunes.
"And I'm like, see, this is why I don't put music out, because it's like, this is my art and this is something that I put a lotta love and time to. And it's just like, sometimes, when people just rip it apart it just hurts you and it crushes you," she explained.
Thankfully, Cardi B has Diggs to keep her grounded.
"He makes me feel very confident. And it makes you feel like you could take over the world."
While she was hesitant to fall in love again amid her messy divorce from Offset, Diggs was ready to be there for her in both good and bad times.
"Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you," Cardi B recalled Diggs telling her.
Cardi B confessed she had yet to tell her parents before breaking the news on live television, as she admitted to being "scared" of them while noting, "I felt like can I just say it on my own time, I'm not hiding."