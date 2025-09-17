Cardi B Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4! Rapper 'Excited' to Welcome First Child With NFL Boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi B said fans "better buy" her new album — because she has a baby on the way! The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is pregnant with her and boyfriend Stefon Diggs' first child, the mom-of-three revealed during a guest appearance on the Wednesday, September 17, episode of CBS Mornings while promoting her new album, Am I The Drama?. Speaking to host Gayle King, Cardi B said she's due in February, as she gushed: "I'm excited, I'm happy I feel like I'm in a good space."

"I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, and me and my man, we're very supportive of each other," Cardi B, 32, shared, shouting out Diggs — a wide receiver for the New England Patriots. "By the way now that I talk about it, y'all better buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that stuff," joked the "Up" rapper — who shares her three other children, Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1, with her estranged husband, Offset, 33.

While Diggs, 31, keeps most of his personal life private, he frequently posts with his daughter, Nova, 8, via social media. In addition to being the father of her unborn child, the professional football star even provided Cardi B with a bit of inspiration behind her new album — which includes a song called "Safe." "And he just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong," the award-winning artist expressed. "I mean, like, two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout ... People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me."