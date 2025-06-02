Cardi B Grinds on Boyfriend Stefon Diggs in Revealing Swimsuit as Couple Goes Instagram Official Amid Offset Drama: Watch

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have taken their relationship to social media.

After months of dating rumors, the couple went Instagram official with a series of PDA-packed photos and videos on Sunday, June 1.

The hard-launch move comes amid the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's contentious divorce from her estranged husband, Offset, whom she shares kids Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a newborn daughter with. The exes welcomed the baby girl in September 2024.