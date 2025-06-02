Cardi B Grinds on Boyfriend Stefon Diggs in Revealing Swimsuit as Couple Goes Instagram Official Amid Offset Drama: Watch
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have taken their relationship to social media.
After months of dating rumors, the couple went Instagram official with a series of PDA-packed photos and videos on Sunday, June 1.
The hard-launch move comes amid the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's contentious divorce from her estranged husband, Offset, whom she shares kids Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a newborn daughter with. The exes welcomed the baby girl in September 2024.
Cardi B Twerks for Her New Man
While Cardi B's latest post was filled with steamy content, the raunchiest clip featured the 32-year-old grinding her behind on Diggs while bent over and wearing a black swimsuit.
The video showcased the shirtless NFL wide receiver, 31, slapping his girlfriend's butt repeatedly as she continued to twerk along to the music.
Cardi B and Diggs were both dripped out in chunky diamond necklaces.
While the first picture included in the photo dump was a solo shot of Cardi B in the same plunging one-piece, the second snap showcased an adorable moment between the mom-of-three and her new man.
In the image, which was captioned, "Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter 6," the duo was sitting on a boat and looked like they were about to kiss as both of their heads leaned in toward one another.
Cardi B stretched her leg out to reveal the red bottoms of her Christian Louboutin high heels, while the professional athlete was fully clothed in shorts, a T-shirt and socks.
Did Stefon Diggs Gift Cardi B Flowers?
Cardi B additionally attached a video and photo of several large bouquets of roses flooding what appeared to be her living room.
While she didn't directly say the flowers were from Diggs, the inclusion of the florals in their Instagram-official post seemed to be enough of a hint.
Offset and Cardi B's Divorce Turns Ugly
Cardi B's new romance seems to be growing stronger despite her tension-filled divorce from Offset — whom she tied the knot with in 2017.
As OK! previously reported, the "Up" rapper recently fired violent threats at her ex after he filed a request for spousal support amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.
"You such a f------ p---- a-- n----," she spewed on X Spaces about Offset at the end of May. "Word to my mother, I want you to die, but I want you to die f------ slow. When you die, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, n----, you gotta think of me."
Cardi B filed for divorce nearly a year ago in August 2024, shortly after revealing she was pregnant with their third child. Their official split came after years of on and off relationship patters and cheating accusations.