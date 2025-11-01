Cardi B's Shocking Confession: 'I Haven’t Washed My Hair in 3 Months!'

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi B left fans stunned with a bold confession during a recent Instagram Live session, revealing that her hair hygiene has taken a backseat. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 33, appeared wearing a wig cap as she candidly shared her shocking hair routine — or lack thereof. “I haven’t washed my s--- in like two months,” she told her audience, later correcting herself. “Matter of fact I’m lying, probably like three months, I don’t f------ know.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cardi B revealed on her Instagram Live that she hasn’t washed her hair for months.

Article continues below advertisement

She humorously gestured to her head, saying, “I probably got all types of roach eggs, mosquito eggs, everything in this b---- right here.” In the video, Cardi went on to share her plans for a hair refresh. “I gotta oil down my scalp because tomorrow I’m going to do my real hair,” she explained. “I’m going to wash it, and then around Wednesday I’m going to braid it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi B hops on instagram live and states that she hasn’t washed her hair in 3 months causing her to have roach and mosquito eggs all throughout her head. I expect nothing less from a dirty bitch from the Bronx. It’s so on brand for her. pic.twitter.com/U0fjBI55pH — On BS (@skinlooklikesoy) October 29, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cardi B confessed her hair care routine has been lacking.

Article continues below advertisement

The rapper's graphic admission drew mixed reactions on social media. Many users on X expressed their horror, with one person commenting, “Ima throw up for real,” with another adding, “Imagine the smell.” Others took her words less seriously. “Okay but who asked, Cardi?” one user questioned, while another quipped, “Y’all believe anything and run with it.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cardi B received mixed reactions from fans after her hair confession.

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi isn’t alone in raising eyebrows with her habits. Talk show host James Corden once admitted, “I use soap, but I don’t wash my hair. I wash it every two months.” In a time when many celebrities have openly discussed their questionable bathing practices, Cardi previously expressed her disbelief at such admissions. In 2021, she tweeted, “Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? It’s giving itchy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cardi B is expecting her fourth child with Stefon Diggs.

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi previously shot back at a troll who commented on her do. "I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case. Since I was a child I have problems with managing my hair and couple years ago I find different methods that work for me and look at my length now. They’ll try to make us believe our hair won’t grow this long it’s not true. A lot of hair products we used back then wasn’t good for our hair but that’s all we had to choose from also we couldn’t afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all," she previously wrote. She continued: "I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have 'bad hair,' There’s no such thing as bad hair, and 'good' hair don’t mean a certain texture. All hair is good."