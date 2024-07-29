Stinky Celebrities: Donald Trump, Kate Hudson and 18 More Stars Who Have Unconventional Hygiene Routines
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck's oral care might not have been enough as Sandra Bullock allegedly gave him a box of breath mints while working together in Forces of Nature. Adam West also jokingly asked him to bring deodorant on the set of a Batman movie.
Brad Pitt
Before dating Ines de Ramon, Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt reportedly refused to shower regularly that Angelina Jolie complained about his smell. Instead of taking a bath, he used baby wipes to clean himself while on the set of Inglourious Basterds.
“He’s really reformed for Ines,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “Brad used to be quite lackadaisical about taking showers and washing his hair, and only wanting to use soap and water when he did shower and refusing to use deodorant or cologne.”
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz has made her armpits free from beauty products for over three decades.
In 2014, she told E! she had not used an antiperspirant for 20 years because she did not believe in it.
"You're stinky, because you use antiperspirant," said The Other Woman actress. "It keeps all the stink in."
Clark Gable
Prior to his death in 1960, Clark Gable worked with several leading ladies who were bothered by his bad breath, including his Gone With the Wind costar Vivien Leigh. It turned out he had a gum infection, leading him to have most of his teeth removed in his 30s.
His oral problem did not stop there, as he developed halitosis due to his dentures.
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox also skipped deodorant, causing her to smell like "a truck driver." Fortunately, her then-husband, David Arquette, still liked it.
Donald Trump
Donald Trump offends people not only with his words but also with his smell.
According to Kathy Griffin, the former U.S. president "smelled really bad" when she worked with him on the set of The Apprentice.
Adam Kinzinger also revealed to The MeidasTouch Network that Trump reeks of a combination of “armpits, ketchup, a b---."
“That’s kind of that. I’ve been amazed that everybody is just kind of learning about this now,” he added.
Drea de Matteo
During her appearance on the "Not Today, Pal" podcast, Drea de Matteo revealed she does not usually shave her pits.
"I shave sometimes for my photoshoots and s---. But I don't have that much hair anymore, I'm old," the adult content creator added.
Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller also ditched deodorant a long time ago. Although he usually smells like cigarettes, The Perks of Being a Wallflower star told GQ he "does not care" anymore.
Jennifer Aniston
Cox's Friends costar Jennifer Aniston also became known for her stinky secret: her coffee breath. Her costars — including Jason Bateman — reportedly smelled it during kissing scenes that he had to stop several times. He also allegedly offered her mints when he "could not take it anymore."
On the other hand, Emma Stone was recorded praising Aniston's good smell when they met at the 2024 Golden Globes.
Johnny Depp
While recording the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, Johnny Depp reportedly ditched showering to perfectly portray his Captain Jack Sparrow role. However, his breath also became an issue on the set of The Tourist, especially during his kissing scenes with Jolie.
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts admitted to Oprah Winfrey she stopped using deodorant.
"I don't like to share that with a lot of people. It's just never been my thing," Roberts shared.
Kate Hudson
Speaking in a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kate Hudson confirmed she and her costar, Matthew McConaughey, do not wear deodorant.
"My thing was that I could smell him from a mile [away] because we were so close. We’re au naturale," she told Andy Cohen.
Kesha
Kourtney Kardashian
In a 2013 episode of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick claimed Kourtney Kardashian reeked of body odor as the Poosh founder refused to use a deodorant during her pregnancy.
“I got a whiff of her, and everyone should know. Typically I would tell Kourtney that she stinks, but Kourtney has a lot going on,” said Khloé.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio's former costar Miriam Margolyes revealed during her appearance on This Morning that the bachelor did not shower while they were filming.
She shared, "He was a bit smelly because it was very hot in Mexico and young boys don't make themselves fragrant, they don't wash all the bits."
Matt Groening
According to Jeffrey Epstein's victim Virginia Giuffre, she was forced to massage Matt Groening's "funky feet" that “had yellow crusty toenails that even someone with a chainsaw would've had trouble cutting through.”
She added, "I never turned down a client but when I saw the shape of his feet, I nearly threw up at the thought of having to touch them."
Matthew McConaughey
Aside from revealing that McConaughey does not use deodorant, Hudson also spoke about his body odor.
She told Cohen she could smell her former costar “from a mile [away]."
Orlando Bloom
Among the smelly celebrities, Orlando Bloom was named one of the worst ones since his lack of hygiene habits brought out his foul odor. There were reports about Miranda Kerr asking him to wash his clothes and shower more often.
Robert Pattinson
Far from his hunky look, Robert Pattinson reportedly offended people with his awful smell because he "never showered." A crew member of The Twilight Saga: New Moon also reportedly encountered him and his body odor.
In 2009, Pattinson admitted he truly did not have a sense of personal hygiene.
Zac Efron
Zac Efron was once called out for his smelly breath.
“I had a kissing scene one time, and I ate a tuna sandwich. It was the first [scene] I had to do, and I got called out on it. It was so embarrassing. You don’t do that, don’t be that guy!” the High School Musical alum revealed.