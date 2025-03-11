Cardi B Shows Off Her Butt in One Piece Black Swimsuit: See the Hot Photos!
Cardi B looks amazing!
On Monday, March 10, the rapper, 32, showed off her physique via Instagram.
"IN ME AND ON ME," Cardi, who gave birth to her third child in September 2024, captioned a slew of photos of herself lounging poolside. In one of the photos, Cardi wore a black swimsuit from Matte Collection.
Of course, the star's followers loved the fierce new photos. One person wrote, "Not me zooming on the phone to see if she’s texting someone lmao. Cardi you look goodt! 🔥🔥," while another said, "Love me some Bardi 🔥."
A third person added, "Cardi is my hall pass… yall needa back it up lol," while another said, "Oh she’s back 😍."
As OK! previously reported, the "Up" singer, who also shares Kulture Kiari Cephus and Wave Set Cephus with ex Offset, gave birth in the fall.
After bouncing back relatively quickly, she clapped back at anyone who criticized her physique.
"It's barely been a week. Yoh, the pressure women in the industry are under? Insane," one person wrote.
"This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two... I'm not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that... just cardio," she replied to the troll.
“Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that's work and staying active…" she added. "But you know what's funny?? Y'all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure??? Y'all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I'm still at it it's something else??"
Cardi shared new photos of her baby girl on Instagram at the time.
"The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖," the "Bodak Yellow" songstress captioned a photo of herself holding the tot.
Some users were surprised to see Offset, 33, there as they are not currently together.
"Offset is the father of her baby so y’all expect him not to be there because thats not y’all business," one person wrote, while another said, "Yall hating on Offset and yall baby daddy ain’t involved ☕️."
Meanwhile, others sent well-wishes to the family. One person wrote, "Congratulations queen 👑❤️," while another said, "Congratulations 😍."