Surprise: Cardi B Pregnant With Baby No. 3 After Filing for Divorce From Offset
This isn't Cardi B's first "Rodeo."
Just hours after news broke that the rapper, 31, filed for divorce from Offset, 32, she announced she's pregnant with her third child.
Though it is unclear who the father of the child is, Cardi showed off her baby bump in a red gown on social media and shared how excited she is to welcome her pride and joy.
"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!" she began.
"I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!" the star continued, referencing daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2, whom she shares with Offset.
The celeb's announcement came after a source claimed the mother-of-two filed for divorce from the Migos member on Wednesday, July 31, and has requested custody of their children.
Despite the couple dealing with rumors of infidelity, the insider insisted the split was not fueled by the speculation.
"They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else," they spilled of the duo, who tied the knot in 2017. "This is something she wants to do."
"They both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now," the source said, adding how it was not an "overnight" decision for the musicians.
"They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger overtime. It’s become unavoidable," they dished.
Cardi and Offset have had quite the rocky marriage over the years, with the matriarch first filing for divorce in 2020, however, the former lovebirds wound up reconciling.
The insider insisted that although Cardi has forgiven Offset in the past, this time around "she’s focused on moving on."
"She has no ill-will towards him. She’s wishing him the best," the source explained. "She’s not going into this next season [of her life] with any beef or any drama. She wants everything to be very peaceful."