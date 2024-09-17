Cardi B Claps Back at Trolls Who Criticized Her Workout Routine Weeks After Welcoming Baby No. 3
Cardi B didn't hold back when people weighed in on her workout routine.
"It's barely been a week. Yoh, the pressure women in the industry are under? Insane," one person wrote, referring to her about her exercise regimen after giving birth on September 7.
"This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two... I'm not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that... just cardio," she replied to the hater.
“Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that's work and staying active…" she added.
The “Be Careful” singer recalled being criticized for packing on the pounds amid her recent pregnancy. "But you know what's funny?? Y'all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure??? Y'all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I'm still at it it's something else??"
In response, the user apologized for their previous comments.
“I genuinely didn't mean any harm and the tweet was never an indictment on you but rather society's expectations of women and 'snap back' culture," they said.
"Totally babe!! And I do agree about society and pressure...l just was never the type to care about snap back after birth," the new mom answered.
As OK! previously reported, Cardi shared new photos of her baby girl on Instagram earlier this month.
"The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖," the "Bodak Yellow" songstress captioned a photo of herself holding the tot alongside her estranged husband, Offset, and their other two kids, Wave and Kulture.
Some users were surprised to see Offset, 32, there as they are not currently together.
"Offset is the father of her baby so y’all expect him not to be there because thats not y’all business," one person wrote, while another said, "Yall hating on Offset and yall baby daddy ain’t involved ☕️."
Meanwhile, others sent well-wishes to the family. One person wrote, "Congratulations queen 👑❤️," while another said, "Congratulations 😍."
Cardi previously detailed her relationship status with the rapper in a candid post.
"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!" she began.
"I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!" the star continued.