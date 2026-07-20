Carl Radke Says He 'Looked Up' to 'The Hills' Star Jason Wahler for Being Open About His Addiction Battle: 'That Was Powerful to Me'

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Carl Radke, who has been open about his sobriety journey on Summer House and in his memoir, Cake Eater, admired Jason Wahler, who starred on Laguna Beach and The Hills in the '00s, for being honest about his addiction battle. "I loved watching Laguna Beach and The Hills. Later on, when I ended up on reality TV myself, I’d look at some of the men on those shows and try to relate to them. Maybe Jason was painted as the villain a little bit, but I always felt like there was more to him. I didn’t understand everything he was going through at the time. I remember there was an interview or article that really changed things for me. Then I found his website and started discovering resources and information that I needed because, honestly, I wasn’t ready to raise my hand yet. I wasn’t ready to ask for help. I just wanted to quietly browse and figure things out," the Summer House star, 41, exclusively told OK! at the "The Reality of Resilience" event for Alcohol Awareness Month, presented by SOBRsafe and Soft Bar .

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He added, "Seeing someone who had this huge reality TV career turn his life around and dedicate himself to helping others — that was powerful to me. I wanted what he had. I remember literally writing in my notes, 'Jason Wahler's website — get to that level.' We come from similar worlds. Being in the public eye isn’t easy. The guys here tonight have lived through that world, stepped outside of it, and leaned into recovery, sobriety and mental health. I compare myself to that a lot." In 2019, a Bravo exec confronted Radke about his substance abuse, sensing it wasn't just alcohol he was relying on. Radke later revealed he would take coke, Xanax and Ambien to cope. It took him another two years to get sober. After attending Alcoholics Anonymous, he finally got the help he needed and is now on a mission to help others, just like Wahler did for him. "Jason gave me the confidence to talk openly about this stuff. I relate to strong, alpha-type men who are willing to be vulnerable. Before Jason opened up publicly, I just saw him as this tough, good-looking guy — life of the party. But seeing him become honest and vulnerable made him seem even more powerful to me. I really connected with that," Radke shared.

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Source: @carlradke/Instagram Carl Radke said he admired Jason Wahler for being open about his addiction struggles.

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For his part, Wahler was arrested six times as he struggled with addiction. However, he turned his life around: he's now over five year sober and works with Origins Behavioral Health and Widespread Recovery, a sober living home in Laguna Beach, Calif.

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When Wahler met Radke earlier this year, he felt like their connection was instant. "The beauty of sobriety and recovery is that even though we just met in person, it feels like we already know each other. There’s an instant connection because of the experiences we’ve been through. It’s like a brotherhood. That’s one of the most beautiful parts of recovery," the MTV alum said.

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Source: @jasonwahler/Instagram Jason Wahler has been sober for over five years.

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Now, Wahler, 39, is also on a mission to help others. "I didn’t really have the opportunity to hide my addiction. My struggles were very public. Every time I turned around there were legal issues, trouble, or chaos happening. Looking back, I’m grateful for everything I went through because your greatest deficits can become your greatest assets. Everything I experienced led me to where I am today," he noted. "Now, I wouldn’t want to relive any of it — it was hellacious. There were moments where I didn’t want to live anymore. But being able to rediscover a whole new way of living and become a voice for people who don’t have one right now is incredible. That’s why I do what I do. If I can help one person, that matters."

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Radke is grateful to spread his message alongside Wahler. "I honestly can’t believe I’m here sometimes. Standing in a place I built, sitting next to men I’ve admired for years because of the work they’ve done around sobriety and mental health — it’s surreal. The recovery community has introduced me to some of the best people I’ve ever met in my life. I’m just grateful. Sometimes I still feel like an imposter, like, 'How am I here?' But service is such a huge part of recovery, and I feel an obligation to help other people however I can," he said.

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Source: @carlradke/Instagram Carl Radke, Jason Wahler and Zac Clark spoke about sobriety at an event at Soft Bar.

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The stars also touched upon SOBRsafe, a brand revolutionizing transdermal (touch-based) alcohol detection technology with two products: SOBRcheck , a stationary device for medication stations or businesses, and SOBRsure , a fitness-style wristband for 24/7 monitoring. "I think it’s an incredible accountability tool that helps re-establish trust, safety, and connection, especially for people in early recovery. It’s another resource available to support people. I’ve seen it help so many individuals — both people in recovery and even people who simply want more accountability in their lives. I’m a big fan of what it offers," the dad-of-three said. The Bravo star added, "I’m all for resources like this. When I was in a really dark place in 2019, it was hard to know where to go. I wasn’t comfortable raising my hand yet. Having access to online resources, social media communities, accountability tools — all of that helped bridge the gap for me. These kinds of tools are everything. I still use meditation apps, sobriety counters, AA apps — they all help."

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Radke, who opened Soft Bar, a non-alc bar + café in Brooklyn in 2025, is hoping to continue to bring people together, especially through the NYC hotspot. "I want to fully embody this lifestyle and live it out loud. I want people to see that you can be sober and still have fun and live a full life. I want Soft Bar to continue hosting events like this and make the space as inclusive as possible. Ultimately, this lifestyle saved my life, and I want to keep giving back," he shared. "Find someone you want to be like. I looked up to Jason and Zac [Clark] for years, and now I’m sitting here with them. It starts with that first step. We were all once the person struggling. But if you ask for help, put in the work, and lean into recovery, there’s another side to life — a healthier side."

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"Sobriety and this whole community saved my life. The last day I drank or used anything was one of the worst days of my life. I was depressed, anxious, fearful and honestly suicidal. But I raised my hand. I called a friend who had been through AA and said, 'I need help.' Within an hour I was connected to a sponsor. If I hadn’t raised my hand, I wouldn’t be sitting here today," he declared.

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Source: @carlradke/Instagram Jason Wahler and Carl Radke discussed their sobriety journeys on the latter's podcast.

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