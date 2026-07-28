Carl Radke Says Season 11 of 'Summer House' Is a 'New Chapter': 'It's Not Going to Look Like It Did Before'

Article continues below advertisement

Carl Radke has jumped back into filming Season 11 of Summer House — and he wouldn't have it any other way. "I can't give away too much, but it's a new chapter. I think there are a lot of exciting new things happening. It's not going to look like it did before, but that's pretty cool," the reality star, 41, exclusively told OK! while enjoying refreshing mocktails crafted with Outshine Mini Fruit Pops at Soft Bar.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lindshubbs/Instagram Carl Radke teased what's to come on the new season of 'Summer House.'

Article continues below advertisement

"And honestly, every summer I've ever had with a house, it never is the exact same again after that. People get married. People have babies. People get transferred to a new city for a new job. Every house I've ever been in — even before Summer House camera — you have some changes. People move on and go different directions," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the cast has been through its ups and downs, especially in the past few months when it was revealed Ciara Miller's former friend Amanda Batula and her ex West Wilson have been seeing each other, the businessman is looking forward to continuing to film with his besties. "I wouldn't want it any other way. You know, for many, many summers I've been very blessed to be able to spend my summers in the Hamptons with friends. But of course I still live in New York and have a lot going on back in Brooklyn," he shared, referring to Soft Bar, which he started in 2025. "We're growing. We've got a lot of exciting things happening. My podcast is growing. I'm doing another book tour again in the fall because my book is going to paperback, which is a big deal and a cool thing. I'm really busy in the best way. I love working with great brands. I'm really leaning into my running and health and fitness journey. I'm running two marathons this fall — Berlin at the end of September, and then the New York City Marathon again in November."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @carlradke/Instagram Carl Radke said he's 'lucky' to be so close with Kyle Cooke.

Article continues below advertisement

Radke is also grateful his friendships have stood the test of time. "I mean, I'm very lucky that I have such strong male friends. Kyle Cooke is still my best friend. Certainly the last few months have been kind of a roller coaster for him, for Ciara, for a whole group," he said of the recent scandal. "But we've really rallied around Kyle. I've kind of just supported this new chapter for him in whatever way that looks. I'm his wingman, for sure, but he's definitely having fun on his own without any wingman-ing. But no, I love Kyle. He's also a tremendous friend and supporter of what I'm doing with my life." It's not lost on Radke, who has been open and honest about his sobriety journey, that his costars are there for him every step of the way, especially while filming. "A big part of my sobriety has really been supported by Kyle and Jesse [Solomon] and some of the friends in our house because, believe it or not, they look out for me. They hand me water and not a hot beer. Or they put water in a shot glass while I raise a glass. There are little things that they do for me that make me feel seen and make me feel part of it. That's real friendship. Without them, I wouldn't be able to do what I do," he gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @carlradke/Instagram Carl Radke said his friends support his sobriety journey.

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "There's a brotherhood, and the women in our house also look out for me. I've been very lucky with the friendships because they know how important my sobriety is. I think you can't do it alone. I think I'm a good example of — yes, I've done a lot of the work — but I have a lot of support. I love people looking out for me and really helping out. It's been a blessing because even some of my friends, like Jesse, have never seen me drunk. He didn't know me before. So it's been cool to live my life very socially. I'm very outgoing and active, but sobriety has really given me so much more than I ever dreamed."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Since the avid runner runs Soft Bar and remains sober, it was a no-brainer for him to work with Outshine ever since they opened their doors last year. "They have amazing, high-quality fruit products — fruit pops — and in combination with our soft cocktails with the Outshine Mini Fruit Pops, we've made these really elevated, cool soft cocktails that taste amazing. They're healthy, they're real fruit and then they're kind of fun. You mix the fruit pop bar in the drink, and as it melts, it kind of creates another thing," he said. "So we like to work with really cool brands at Soft Bar. We love to throw big parties at Soft Bar. So yeah, it was just a home run to do another activation with them."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @carlradke/Instagram The star has been open about his sobriety journey.

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "I'm just very lucky. I think at Soft Bar it's really cool to attract really great brands. It kind of validates what we're doing when you work with a company like Outshine that's doing incredible stuff. They've got great products. They've got great flavors. It's real, like I said, real fruit. At Soft Bar, we like to use real ingredients. We're not just throwing stuff together here. We have intentional beverages, and I feel like what their products stand for and what we stand for—the combination is like a home run. Of course, we have a beautiful space to host and really bring the drink to life. So tonight we've got a photobooth, we've got jewelry making, we've got really nice activations with the drinks, little Instagram moments. It's a really fun way to highlight it's not just a fruit pop — it's a drink, it's a whole experience. It's everything I had hoped would happen with Soft Bar: bringing people together, bringing great brands and allowing our space to be a good environment for them."

Article continues below advertisement

Since Outshine is the perfect mocktail pairing, Solomon was on hand at the event alongside Radke since the two are real-life best friends. "We have a really, really nice friendship. It's funny because, of course, for castmates — and he's been on our show, and he's brought a ton to Summer House — but outside of Summer House, him and I have really gotten close. He's invested in Soft Bar. He's been really supportive of my podcast, of my business, of my personal life. His parents came to my book tour in Chicago, which was really special. I'm just a huge supporter. I love his music. I've been pushing him to keep singing. Keep singing. Push through and keep doing what you love. The guy went to college and sang growing up. It's not like he just woke up one day and wanted to sing. I love being supportive of him. He's supportive of me. We inspire each other. We push each other. He's like a brother. Some people think we look like brothers, which I think we do kind of look like long-lost brothers."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Michael Simon/Getty Images for Outshine Carl Radke and Jesse Solomon celebrate summer, enjoying refreshing mocktails crafted with Outshine Mini Fruit Pops at Soft Bar.