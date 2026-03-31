Amanda Batula Confirms She's Newly Dating 'Summer House' Costar West Wilson 3 Months After Split From Kyle Cooke: 'Our Feelings Evolved'
March 31 2026, Published 1:19 p.m. ET
Amanda Batula has officially moved on with another man.
The Summer House alum, 34, announced in a Tuesday, March 31, Instagram Story that she is dating her costar West Wilson after rumors swirled about their relationship.
The news comes just three months following Batula's split from her husband of four years, Kyle Cooke.
Batula and Wilson, 31, fueled dating rumors when Southern Charm star Austen Kroll shared a dinner snap on Sunday, March 29, that read, "Pasta and f--- your friends exes are apparently so back." Fans assumed the post was a reference to a recent Deuxmoi report that the newly confirmed couple was “openly flirty, allegedly even holding hands under the table” at an NYC event.
Batula confirmed the buzz on Tuesday, writing, "We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity. It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it."
She added, "We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care."
Batula noted that as their "feelings evolved," it was important for them to "take time to understand exactly what [they] were feeling."
"We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this," she concluded.
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Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Announce Shocking Breakup
Batula and Cooke announced their split in a joint statement shared to their Instagram Stories on January 19.
"After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple," they said. "We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing. It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we've always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter. Amanda & Kyle."
Where Do Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Stand Now?
In February, Batula exclusively told OK! that she and her ex are on good terms.
"It's been great. It's been good for both Kyle and I. We have so much support around us and so much love. I think everyone wants to see us both thrive and be happy and both be doing what we love, and we're surprisingly doing really well!" she expressed.