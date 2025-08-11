or
Carmen Electra Denies Getting Her Nipple Pierced as She Brags About Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Bra

carmen electra nipple piercing denial
Source: MEGA

Carmen Electra denied having a nipple piercing while praising Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS bra.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 11 2025, Published 10:54 a.m. ET

Carmen Electra is shutting down nipple piercing rumors all while giving a shout-out to Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS bra.

On Saturday, August 9, the 53-year-old icon — who wore a fitted cream top that hugged her curves and flared blue jeans — was spotted enjoying the sunny weather in West Hollywood, according to photos captured by an outlet.

She completed the look with gold open-toe platform heels, layered necklaces and a black shoulder bag. Her long, honey-blonde hair flowed in loose waves as she flashed a radiant smile while walking down the sidewalk.

image of Carmen Electra debunked nipple piercing rumors while out in West Hollywood.
Source: MEGA

Carmen Electra debunked nipple piercing rumors while out in West Hollywood.

At one point, outside the chic Casa Madera restaurant, Electra stopped to chat with a photographer in order to clear the air about her shirt.

SKIMS,” she explained about the bra, per an outlet. “Kim actually sent me this outfit. It looks like my b---- are pierced, but they're not, it's a bra.”

Source: @Pawe66862800/X
She added, “She's so sweet, she's the best. I love Kim.”

image of The model's bold look was thanks to a SKIMS bra Kim Kardashian sent her.
Source: MEGA

The model's bold look was thanks to a SKIMS bra Kim Kardashian sent her.

Electra was referring to Kardashian's viral Nipple Push-Up Bra, which, according to the SKIMS website, features “a built-in raised nipple detail for a perky, braless look that makes a bold statement.”

It’s not the first time Electra has teamed up with the reality mogul. Two years ago, she turned heads alongside Jenny McCarthy for a sizzling SKIMS bikini campaign.

The duo — both former hosts of MTV’s Singled Out back in the ‘90s — rocked matching black bikinis in a scandalous car wash setting, proving their pop culture power is still going strong.

Electra later gushed about the shoot.

“Being reunited with Jenny for this SKIMS campaign was such a dream,” she said. “Not only does she still look incredible, she also brought the best energy to set and was my biggest cheerleader. I’m so happy we’re able to share in this iconic moment together!”

image of The actress previously starred in a SKIMS campaign alongside Jenny McCarthy.
Source: MEGA

The actress previously starred in a SKIMS campaign alongside Jenny McCarthy.

“Jenny and I have this love for each other. Whenever we get to work together, I'm just so excited, because she's the coolest chick ever. And I wear SKIMS too. The fabric is so good and you can mix and match the pieces," she told People.

As for working with the reality star, Electra had nothing but praise.

"Kim's a sweetheart. She's been very cool with me. So I was like, ‘h--- yeah, it's on,’” she explained to the publication.

image of Carmen Electra said she loved working with Kim Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Carmen Electra said she loved working with Kim Kardashian.

According to the brand, the campaign was designed to capture “the essence of a sizzling, hot summer” while featuring the two icons.

"This fun campaign celebrates the impact these women had on pop-culture and their timeless appeal, reminding the world that confidence and sexiness cannot be confined," SKIMS said in a press release.

