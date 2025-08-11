Article continues below advertisement

Carmen Electra is shutting down nipple piercing rumors all while giving a shout-out to Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS bra. On Saturday, August 9, the 53-year-old icon — who wore a fitted cream top that hugged her curves and flared blue jeans — was spotted enjoying the sunny weather in West Hollywood, according to photos captured by an outlet.

She completed the look with gold open-toe platform heels, layered necklaces and a black shoulder bag. Her long, honey-blonde hair flowed in loose waves as she flashed a radiant smile while walking down the sidewalk.

Source: MEGA Carmen Electra debunked nipple piercing rumors while out in West Hollywood.

At one point, outside the chic Casa Madera restaurant, Electra stopped to chat with a photographer in order to clear the air about her shirt. “SKIMS,” she explained about the bra, per an outlet. “Kim actually sent me this outfit. It looks like my b---- are pierced, but they're not, it's a bra.”

Carmen Electra Rocks Skims Bra with Piercings-A Bold Gift from Kim K-on West Hollywood Night Out 09.08.2025https://t.co/o8n1j6J7ux pic.twitter.com/uD06cv3DiX — HQCelebCorner (@Pawe66862800) August 10, 2025 Source: @Pawe66862800/X

She added, “She's so sweet, she's the best. I love Kim.”

Source: MEGA The model's bold look was thanks to a SKIMS bra Kim Kardashian sent her.

Electra was referring to Kardashian's viral Nipple Push-Up Bra, which, according to the SKIMS website, features “a built-in raised nipple detail for a perky, braless look that makes a bold statement.”

It’s not the first time Electra has teamed up with the reality mogul. Two years ago, she turned heads alongside Jenny McCarthy for a sizzling SKIMS bikini campaign. The duo — both former hosts of MTV’s Singled Out back in the ‘90s — rocked matching black bikinis in a scandalous car wash setting, proving their pop culture power is still going strong.

Electra later gushed about the shoot. “Being reunited with Jenny for this SKIMS campaign was such a dream,” she said. “Not only does she still look incredible, she also brought the best energy to set and was my biggest cheerleader. I’m so happy we’re able to share in this iconic moment together!”

Source: MEGA The actress previously starred in a SKIMS campaign alongside Jenny McCarthy.

“Jenny and I have this love for each other. Whenever we get to work together, I'm just so excited, because she's the coolest chick ever. And I wear SKIMS too. The fabric is so good and you can mix and match the pieces," she told People.

As for working with the reality star, Electra had nothing but praise. "Kim's a sweetheart. She's been very cool with me. So I was like, ‘h--- yeah, it's on,’” she explained to the publication.

Source: MEGA Carmen Electra said she loved working with Kim Kardashian.