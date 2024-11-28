or
Khloé Kardashian Goes Braless as She Declares She's Not Wearing Kim Kardashian's Viral Nipple Bra: Photos

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian went braless as she made it clear she's not wearing sister Kim's viral nipple bra.

By:

Nov. 28 2024, Published 8:55 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Khloé Kardashian is not promoting her sister's brand this time around!

On Wednesday, November 27, the reality star posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, which featured her in a turquoise neck plunging satin top with her nipples poking out. The post went viral after she added a humorous nod to Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line in the caption.

“🤎🩵 not wearing the nipple bra 🫣🩵🤎,” she wrote.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Fans quickly caught on to Khloé’s subtle and playful jab at her sister’s product.

“Omg I love you so much lol your caption your the best! 🤣🤍,” one fan commented, while another chimed in, “Your caption is wild 😭😭🔥🤣.”

“Lmao silly goose,” a third quipped.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

The fashion designer is currently single.

Others also couldn’t help but admire her stunning appearance.

“Just giving the internet a heart attack! That brunette hair is popping them eyes! 😍😍😍,” one user gushed.

“GORGEOUS AS EVER MAMIIII 🩷✨🩷✨🩷✨,” another exclaimed.

This post follows Scott Disick’s flirty comments to Khloé when she wore the product in a June episode of The Kardashians.

"Those things look good," Scott told the mom-of-two, 40.

"I just, I mean, you can’t stop looking," admitted matriarch Kris Jenner, to which Scott added, "I mean, I look no matter what."

Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian shared that she opted to not wear her sister Kim's viral nipple bra.

Scott has always been flirtatious with the Good American co-founder even though she's the sister of his ex and baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian.

Just last season, he admitted Khloé would make a great girlfriend.

"If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?" Kris asked Scott, to which he responded by turning to Khloé and asking, "How tall are you?"

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is a mother-of-two.

"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute," Scott said. "She's got all the characteristics I want — that's what I'm saying."

Despite the suggestive comments from Scott, the reality starlet hasn't been serious with someone since her split from Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two kids — True, 6 and Tatum, 2.

Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is the owner of the underwear and loungewear line SKIMS.

On November 20, a source spilled that Khloé’s traumatic relationship with Tristan, which ended in 2022, has kept her from diving back into the dating pool.

“Khloé keeps insisting that she’s happy with the way her life is,” the insider dished. “She says when the time is right she’ll meet someone naturally but a lot of people in her life think she’s just got such bad PTSD from how terribly Tristan treated her that she’s shutting herself off from finding anyone new out of fear she’ll get hurt again.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has allegedly “turned down so many guys” as “she just can’t connect with anyone the way she does with Tristan.”

Sources spoke to In Touch.

