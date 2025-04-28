Carmen Electra Dishes on Fans Interacting With Her 'Playful' Digital Twin on Adult Content Platform OhChat: 'It's Honestly Crazy'

OhChat, which is led by a former OnlyFans executive, built a digital twin of Electra that helps her safely and seamlessly communicate with her global fanbase.

“I’ve always loved finding fun, new ways to connect with my fans, and when I saw what OhChat was doing, I was in,” Electra, 53, exclusively told OK!. “The Digital Twin feels so real, it’s like I’m actually there chatting with you. It’s personal, playful, and totally next level. I’m so excited for everyone to experience it. It’s honestly crazy.”

While some may wonder what sets it apart from OnlyFans, Electra clarified it has “totally different vibes.”