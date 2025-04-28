Carmen Electra Dishes on Fans Interacting With Her 'Playful' Digital Twin on Adult Content Platform OhChat: 'It's Honestly Crazy'
Carmen Electra may be known for her roles on Baywatch and Singled Out, but she’s making a splash on the AI-powered adult content platform OhChat.
OhChat, which is led by a former OnlyFans executive, built a digital twin of Electra that helps her safely and seamlessly communicate with her global fanbase.
“I’ve always loved finding fun, new ways to connect with my fans, and when I saw what OhChat was doing, I was in,” Electra, 53, exclusively told OK!. “The Digital Twin feels so real, it’s like I’m actually there chatting with you. It’s personal, playful, and totally next level. I’m so excited for everyone to experience it. It’s honestly crazy.”
While some may wonder what sets it apart from OnlyFans, Electra clarified it has “totally different vibes.”
“OnlyFans is all me,” she explained. “I’m on there creating content, chatting with fans and keeping it super personal. It’s real-time and hands-on. OhChat is more futuristic. My Digital Twin can talk to fans 24/7, even when I’m not online, which is wild. It’s like having a little piece of me out there all the time.” “Both are amazing,” she added, “but in totally different ways, and I love that I get to connect with different audiences through each.”
- Carmen Electra Credits 'Drinking Water, Applying Sunscreen, Taking Vitamins & Moisturizing Skin' For Her Age-Defying Looks
- YouTube Star Justine Ezarik Says Starting Out In The Industry Was 'Tough,' But Now She's 'So Happy To See That People Understand' Her Videos
- Denise Richards Reveals Why She Joined OnlyFans Just 1 Week After Her Daughter Sammi Sheen
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Aside from her well-revered TV career, fans likely recall she was the late singer Prince’s muse. When asked about things regarding the two of them the public may not know, Electra revealed he “gave” her the moniker she now uses.
“We were watching Carmen Jones, and he just looked at me and said, ‘You look more like a Carmen,’” she recalled. “He always had this incredible vision. He thought it would be a cool stage name. ‘Carmen’ was already taken, though, so he asked if I liked ‘Electra.’ And I was like, ‘Electra? That sounds like a superhero.' I loved it. And that’s how it stuck.”
After years in the industry, Electra shared she’s “never really felt pressure to be anyone” but herself.
“A long time ago, I read something in a book about Buddhism that stuck with me,” she elaborated. “It said to always stay in touch with your inner child. I loved that. I’ve always believed in having fun, laughing a lot [and] not taking everything so seriously. That’s what keeps you feeling young.”
While Electra’s had a seasoned career, the bombshell confessed there’s something she wants to do: direct.
“It feels like a natural next step and something totally new,” she noted. “Back in the day, I’d work on my own choreography and had such a clear vision for how I wanted things to look and feel. I think that creative side of me has always been there, and directing would be an amazing way to bring it all together.”
Fans of Electra can check out OhChat here.