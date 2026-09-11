Carole Radziwill Auctioned Off Jacqueline Kennedy's 'Cursed' Cartier Watch to Kim Kardashian: 'I Thought It Would Boomerang Back to Me'

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The Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill reflected on auctioning off Jacqueline Kennedy's "cursed" watch to Kim Kardashian. The 63-year-old former journalist inherited the Cartier watch for her 30th birthday from her late husband, Anthony Radziwill, who was Kennedy's nephew. "I did inherit Jackie's Cartier watch," she told the "Financial Tea" podcast on its Thursday, September 10, episode. "I ended up selling it at auction."

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Breaking the Curse

Source: MEGA Carole Radziwill inherited the watch from her late husband's father.

It was given to the former first lady by her husband's royal father, Prince Stanislaw Albrecht Radziwill, who married Jackie's sister Lee. "There was something about that watch that linked all of us," Carole recalled. "Jackie Kennedy in the '60s, me in the '90s and then my best friend in the 2010s. All three were widowed in their 30s." Carole's husband passed away in 1999 amid a brief battle with sarcoma. The couple was married for only five years. "So I had this idea, which I think I got from an Indiana Jones movie," the widow revealed. "When you return something that is cursed to its place of origin, it breaks the curse."

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Carole tried to return the watch to its retailer by putting it up for bid at a famous New York City auction house in 2017. "So I decided to auction the watch at Christie's with the hope of Cartier bidding on it and buying it back," she explained. "At the very last second of the auction, Kim Kardashian bought it." The reality star reportedly handed over $379,500 for the piece. Her swift bid left Carole terrified that the watch's mysterious powers would be headed back her way. "We had all these mutual friends," she noted. "I just thought it would boomerang back at me."

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Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian heard about the famous watch and chose not to take it.

However, Kim soon heard about the famous curse, and it wasn't long before she wanted nothing to do with the historic timepiece. "She had heard rumblings of this 'curse,' so in fact she did want to return it," Carole continued. "And like two years went by and someone sent me a clip from her reality show, and she was, like, wearing the watch and she was talking about the Kennedy watch." The version that Kim was wearing turned out to be a replica. The star revealed in February that she never received the watch from the auction house after learning of its history.

'Please Don't Send It to My Home'

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian opened up about the purchase on Khloé Kardashian's podcast.