Caroline Kennedy's Secret Life With Mom & Dad: Intimate Memories Of Her Famous Parents

Caroline said she has fond recollections of her dad working in the Oval Office “making paper necklaces, eating candy and running around the desk.”

“I do remember living in the White House, going in to see my father work, visiting him in his office, the stories he used to tell me,” recalled Caroline, who says one of her favorite memories of the White House years was “dressing up in a little witch costume and going over to scare my father in his office.”

When little brother John started to grow, she had a pal in the White House, and the twosome became very close. “He laughed pretty much at everything I did,” recalled Caroline. “But at the same time, he was my biggest champion.”

When they sailed aboard the family yacht, Honey Fitz, she would sit in her dad’s lap and he would let her pretend to steer! “He would point out the white shark and the purple shark who always followed the boat, although I could never quite see them,” remembered Caroline. “He would say they especially liked to eat socks and would have his friends throw their socks overboard, which I loved.”