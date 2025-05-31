ENTERTAINMENT Carrie and Aidan's Rocky Road: Will They Rekindle Their Love in 'And Just Like That' Season 3? Source: HBO Max Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw's complex romance took center stage in 'And Just Like That' Season 3.

A Complicated Past

Carrie and Aidan first crossed paths in Season 3 of S-- and the City, right in the midst of her chaotic fling with Mr. Big. Carrie’s infidelity with Big sparked an initial breakup with Aidan, but their chemistry couldn't be denied. They rekindled their romance in Season 4 and even took the big step of moving in together. Aidan proposed, despite Carrie’s hesitations about marriage — a conflict that ultimately led to their second breakup.

Source: HBO Max Carrie and Aidan's romance dates back to 'S-- and the City' Season 3.

In Season 6, the two unexpectedly met again, with Aidan revealing he was now a father to three children and happily married. While Carrie ultimately chose Big, she and Aidan had one last fling when they unexpectedly encountered each other during a trip to Abu Dhabi. Despite the kiss and the subsequent guilt, Big stood by her side, and they overcame yet another bump in their relationship.

Source: HBO Max After several breakups, a proposal and a kiss in Abu Dhabi, Carrie and Aidan's romance has always been complicated.

Current Status: On Hold

As for where they stand now, Carrie and Aidan are treading carefully. Following the death of Big in season 1 of And Just Like That..., Carrie and Aidan reignited their connection over dinner. However, Aidan found himself uncomfortable with Carrie still residing in her iconic NYC apartment, saying, "When you said come back to your place, I thought you had a different place. At the restaurant, I thought, 'How great. This feels really great.' We’re back where we started. But this is where we ended with that f--------- wall I couldn’t break through and those floors — remember the floors I redid? It’s all bad. It’s all in there.”

Source: HBO Max A mysterious blank postcard from Aidan reignited questions about his relationship with Carrie.

Aidan struggled with the memories tied to Carrie’s apartment and refused to reenter, prompting Carrie to seek a new space for their potential future together. In the end, Aidan felt a stronger commitment to his kids in Virginia, leaving them in a complex situation. He assured Carrie of his love but advised her that he would consider returning to New York City in five years, once his youngest son was older. "The only thing that I love more than I love you is my boys. I made a commitment that I won’t lose you again and I won’t. Just gimme some time,” he said during their emotional farewell in the Season 2 finale.

Source: HBO Max 'And Just Like That' premiered May 29 on Max.

Aidan’s Return for Season 3