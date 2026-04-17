or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Carrie Ann Inaba
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Carrie Ann Inaba Rushed to Hospital After 'DWTS' Judge's 'Arms Went Numb' During Medical Emergency Mid-Flight

Photo of Carrie Ann Inaba.
Source: MEGA

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro suffered a scary medical emergency in the midst of turbulence on a flight to NYC.

Profile Image

April 17 2026, Updated 9:04 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Carrie Ann Inaba suffered a terrifying health scare in the midst of flying from Los Angeles to New York City, leaving her hospitalized.

The Dancing With the Stars judge took to Instagram on Thursday, April 16, with a video showcasing her being rushed to the hospital in the back of an ambulance after experiencing a "medical emergency" above the clouds.

"Yesterday was quite a day," Inaba — who was diagnosed with Sjogren's disease in 2013 — informed her followers in the post's caption. "I was on my way to NY for something I am very passionate about. But had a small 'medical emergency' on the plane."

Article continues below advertisement

'This Scared Me'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Carrie Ann Inaba felt 'scared' after her 'arms went numb' on a flight from Los Angeles.
Source: MEGA

Carrie Ann Inaba felt 'scared' after her 'arms went numb' on a flight from Los Angeles.

Inaba said she "suddenly felt quite ill" and initially thought it was due to "food poisoning," however, she "also suddenly broke out into a cold sweat, got dizzy and my arms went numb."

"Normally I handle most of my health things on my own," she continued. "Like many people who live with autoimmune disease, I travel with a health tool kit and am prepared for the worst, but this scared me."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @carrieanninaba/Instagram

The television personality shared a video she filmed from the back of an ambulance.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Was Time to Ask for Help'

Image of Carrie Ann Inaba was diangosed with Sjogren's disease, an autoimmune disorder, in 2013.
Source: MEGA

Carrie Ann Inaba was diangosed with Sjogren's disease, an autoimmune disorder, in 2013.

"And while I was locked in the restroom, we were also experiencing turbulence and the flight attendants had been asked to sit in their seats as well. I didn't want to have anyone else put themselves at risk... but when my arms went numb, it was time to ask for help," Inaba explained.

The beloved professional dancer ultimately was hospitalized as a result of the ordeal, later sharing a health update in a statement to a news outlet.

MORE ON:
Carrie Ann Inaba

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'My Blood Pressure Dropped'

Image of Carrie Ann Inaba was rushed to the hospital upon landing.
Source: MEGA

Carrie Ann Inaba was rushed to the hospital upon landing.

"I received some assistance on the plane from the flight crew and a doctor onboard, which I am very thankful for, and went to the hospital upon landing, as well as received fluids," she told USA Today.

The 58-year-old went on to express gratitude toward the paramedics "who treated me with care and respect in a scary moment even when my blood pressure dropped" as she was en route to the hospital via ambulance.

'Such a Scary Experience'

Image of Carrie Ann Inaba thanked the people 'who took care of' and helped her 'through such a scary experience.'
Source: MEGA

Carrie Ann Inaba thanked the people 'who took care of' and helped her 'through such a scary experience.'

Inaba was eventually able to check into her hotel, where she continued to receive IV fluids.

"I'm resting up and looking forward to getting back into my advocacy work soon. I'm so grateful to the people who took care of me and helped me through such a scary experience," she concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.