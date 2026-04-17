BREAKING NEWS Carrie Ann Inaba Rushed to Hospital After 'DWTS' Judge's 'Arms Went Numb' During Medical Emergency Mid-Flight Source: MEGA The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro suffered a scary medical emergency in the midst of turbulence on a flight to NYC. Rebecca Friedman April 17 2026, Updated 9:04 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Carrie Ann Inaba suffered a terrifying health scare in the midst of flying from Los Angeles to New York City, leaving her hospitalized. The Dancing With the Stars judge took to Instagram on Thursday, April 16, with a video showcasing her being rushed to the hospital in the back of an ambulance after experiencing a "medical emergency" above the clouds. "Yesterday was quite a day," Inaba — who was diagnosed with Sjogren's disease in 2013 — informed her followers in the post's caption. "I was on my way to NY for something I am very passionate about. But had a small 'medical emergency' on the plane."

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'This Scared Me'

Source: MEGA Carrie Ann Inaba felt 'scared' after her 'arms went numb' on a flight from Los Angeles.

Inaba said she "suddenly felt quite ill" and initially thought it was due to "food poisoning," however, she "also suddenly broke out into a cold sweat, got dizzy and my arms went numb." "Normally I handle most of my health things on my own," she continued. "Like many people who live with autoimmune disease, I travel with a health tool kit and am prepared for the worst, but this scared me."

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) Source: @carrieanninaba/Instagram The television personality shared a video she filmed from the back of an ambulance.

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'It Was Time to Ask for Help'

Source: MEGA Carrie Ann Inaba was diangosed with Sjogren's disease, an autoimmune disorder, in 2013.

"And while I was locked in the restroom, we were also experiencing turbulence and the flight attendants had been asked to sit in their seats as well. I didn't want to have anyone else put themselves at risk... but when my arms went numb, it was time to ask for help," Inaba explained. The beloved professional dancer ultimately was hospitalized as a result of the ordeal, later sharing a health update in a statement to a news outlet.

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'My Blood Pressure Dropped'

Source: MEGA Carrie Ann Inaba was rushed to the hospital upon landing.

"I received some assistance on the plane from the flight crew and a doctor onboard, which I am very thankful for, and went to the hospital upon landing, as well as received fluids," she told USA Today. The 58-year-old went on to express gratitude toward the paramedics "who treated me with care and respect in a scary moment even when my blood pressure dropped" as she was en route to the hospital via ambulance.

'Such a Scary Experience'

Source: MEGA Carrie Ann Inaba thanked the people 'who took care of' and helped her 'through such a scary experience.'