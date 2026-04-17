Carrie Ann Inaba Rushed to Hospital After 'DWTS' Judge's 'Arms Went Numb' During Medical Emergency Mid-Flight
April 17 2026, Updated 9:04 a.m. ET
Carrie Ann Inaba suffered a terrifying health scare in the midst of flying from Los Angeles to New York City, leaving her hospitalized.
The Dancing With the Stars judge took to Instagram on Thursday, April 16, with a video showcasing her being rushed to the hospital in the back of an ambulance after experiencing a "medical emergency" above the clouds.
"Yesterday was quite a day," Inaba — who was diagnosed with Sjogren's disease in 2013 — informed her followers in the post's caption. "I was on my way to NY for something I am very passionate about. But had a small 'medical emergency' on the plane."
'This Scared Me'
Inaba said she "suddenly felt quite ill" and initially thought it was due to "food poisoning," however, she "also suddenly broke out into a cold sweat, got dizzy and my arms went numb."
"Normally I handle most of my health things on my own," she continued. "Like many people who live with autoimmune disease, I travel with a health tool kit and am prepared for the worst, but this scared me."
'It Was Time to Ask for Help'
"And while I was locked in the restroom, we were also experiencing turbulence and the flight attendants had been asked to sit in their seats as well. I didn't want to have anyone else put themselves at risk... but when my arms went numb, it was time to ask for help," Inaba explained.
The beloved professional dancer ultimately was hospitalized as a result of the ordeal, later sharing a health update in a statement to a news outlet.
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'My Blood Pressure Dropped'
"I received some assistance on the plane from the flight crew and a doctor onboard, which I am very thankful for, and went to the hospital upon landing, as well as received fluids," she told USA Today.
The 58-year-old went on to express gratitude toward the paramedics "who treated me with care and respect in a scary moment even when my blood pressure dropped" as she was en route to the hospital via ambulance.
'Such a Scary Experience'
Inaba was eventually able to check into her hotel, where she continued to receive IV fluids.
"I'm resting up and looking forward to getting back into my advocacy work soon. I'm so grateful to the people who took care of me and helped me through such a scary experience," she concluded.