Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals She Underwent An 'Emergency Appendectomy' Last Week: 'Quite A Painful Experience'
Carrie Ann Inaba is feeling grateful after a serious health scare.
On Thursday, March 30, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared a video to reveal she underwent an "emergency appendectomy last week."
"While it's been quite a painful experience, I also know it's a gift to even feel this pain. I realize after speaking with my doctor that it could have been much worse," the 55-year-old wrote in her post, which featured a video of herself lying in a hospital bed.
"Appendicitis attacks happen suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere. And when you are in that much pain, the last thing you want to do is go anywhere," Inaba explained. "And when you have autoimmune disease, you are often having strange health occurrences that no one can explain or help you with so sometimes, you try to wait it out, like I did."
"I was wrong. I should have come straight to the hospital right when the pain in my abdomen started, after the sudden and violent vomiting that knocked me off my feet. I should have gone when I couldn't stand without excruciating pain… but I honestly didn't want to leave my babies, and I'm so accustomed to pain — thought I should let it play out," the former co-host of The Talk added. "If you have pain in your abdomen, please have it checked out because it could be something very serious."
Inaba concluded her post by giving a shoutout to the hospital she stayed at.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone at @cedarssinai for the great care," she said. "If I needed to do it again, I would come back to you. Thankfully, my appendix will not be bothering me anymore."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Fans and friends sent her positive thoughts via the comments section, with current DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro writing, "Get well soon. Glad it turned out ok."
"Get well soon ❤️ I had that a few years ago," Derek Hough shared. "Glad you got it taken care of 🙏🏼 Feel better."