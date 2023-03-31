Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals She Underwent An 'Emergency Appendectomy' Last Week: 'Quite A Painful Experience'

"While it's been quite a painful experience, I also know it's a gift to even feel this pain. I realize after speaking with my doctor that it could have been much worse," the 55-year-old wrote in her post, which featured a video of herself lying in a hospital bed.

"Appendicitis attacks happen suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere. And when you are in that much pain, the last thing you want to do is go anywhere," Inaba explained. "And when you have autoimmune disease, you are often having strange health occurrences that no one can explain or help you with so sometimes, you try to wait it out, like I did."