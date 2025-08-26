Carrie Bradshaw's Journey May Not Be Over — Producer Hints at More Adventures After 'And Just Like That' Finale
The world is still buzzing about Carrie Bradshaw's fate as And Just Like That executive producer Elisa Zuritsky teased the potential for more stories involving the iconic character.
After concluding three seasons earlier this month with a divisive finale, fans are left wondering if the beloved character's adventures have truly reached an end.
"She's alive, so it could happen," Zuritsky told TVLine, opening the door for speculation on Carrie's possible comeback after the Sex and the City spin-off.
Zuritsky highlighted the strong relationship between star Sarah Jessica Parker and creator Michael Patrick King, noting, "Sarah Jessica Parker is Michael Patrick King's muse."
The producer noted King's previous comments about returning to the character, stating, "I've said goodbye before and I've come back."
While King ultimately holds the reins, Zuritsky remains hopeful about the continued exploration of Carrie's journey. "I don't like to be too final about things, and life is long," she remarked. "I mean, we've all seen lots of things happen."
The season culminated with Carrie embracing her independence, penning a poignant epilogue for her book stating, "The woman realized she was not alone. She was on her own." Zuritsky described this conclusion as resonating with Carrie's essence, emphasizing her decision to prioritize herself over subpar partnerships.
"I think it's sort of extra poignant and feels authentic to [Carrie's] character that she would reach this moment," she said.
"She's decided that she'd rather be on her own than in a not-ideal partnership," she added, noting the ending captures Carrie as "really full and really realized, and like a happy person living a happy life."
Parker also previously discussed the decision to end the series in an interview with Vanity Fair.
“It’s hard for a lot of people to understand if they see it doing really well. It’s an agonizing thing to say out loud, with Michael in a room, sitting across from me. But also it feels right and good," she said.
When asked about a possible movie adaptation post-finale, King asserted, "Look, I closed the book. Here's the sound of the book. Boom!"
However, Parker noted during a recent Q&A that she felt she wasn't saying goodbye to Carrie but rather "farewell," leaving fans hopeful for an eventual return.
And Just Like That is currently streaming on HBO Max, alongside the original Sex and the City series and its two feature films.