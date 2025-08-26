Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Hilarious BTS Moments From Andy Cohen's 'AJLT' Cameo: 'We Did a Lot of Takes'
Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about the behind-the-scenes action that brought her best friend Andy Cohen’s cameo in And Just Like That... to life during a recent Q&A.
The actress, 60, shared insights while attending a Q&A hosted by Threads at il Buco al Mare in Amagansett, N.Y., on August 11.
Cohen, 57, made a splash in a And Just Like That… Season 3 episode, portraying a shoe salesman named Daniel.
In the show, his character is a shoe salesman at Bergdorf's. In this cameo, he is seen helping Carrie with her retail therapy after an argument with Aidan.
Cohen had previously appeared in the Sex and the City universe over 20 years ago in a similar role during Season 6. He also had a separate, blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in a Season 4 episode, where he was a shirtless man in a gay bar next to Carrie.
Parker recounted how the idea for Cohen's cameo came about. "[Series co-creator] Michael [Patrick King] and I either talked in person or he just talked to me on the phone and said, 'I have an idea. There's a shoe salesman, and it should be Andy,'" Parker revealed.
She quickly agreed to the plan, and King promptly contacted Cohen, who "said yes immediately."
Cohen shared his excitement about returning to the Sex and the City world in a July Instagram post, showing photos from both of his appearances.
He humorously captioned, "How it went… how it’s going! Thank you Michael Patrick King for bringing back the BELOVED character of 'Barney’s Shoe Salesman'… who is now a Bergdorf’s Shoe salesman named DANIEL!"
Reflecting on their day of shooting together, Parker reminisced about all the fun they had, adding that he was enthusiastic about the role.
"I don't know if there's any footage of the day that he shot, [but] it was really, really, really early in the morning," she said. "He was so excited to be a part of the series... We did a lot of takes. He was very enthusiastic. He was adorable.”
Season 3 of And Just Like That was the series' last, with Parker citing a creative decision made with King. She called playing Carrie "such an extraordinary job" and that the decision to conclude the series was born from a "profound affection for the job and for the show."
In a heartfelt social media post, she wrote, "Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all." She also added that she is not saying "goodbye" but "farewell" to the character.